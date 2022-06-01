ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

AG Jennings announces 76 felony gun charges in Dover

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 3 days ago

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announces 76 felony gun charges at the Dover Police Department. (Delaware LIVE/Charlie Megginson)

Attorney General Kathy Jennings on Wednesday announced 77 charges against nine defendants accused of conducting straw purchases of at least 12 firearms in the Dover area.

Of the 77 charges, 76 are felony charges.

“There’s no question that guns — and by extension, gun trafficking — are driving violent crime in Delaware,” Jennings said during a press conference. “Straw purchases may appear at face value to be a nonviolent offense, but the reality is that they are deadly. Guns are meant to do one thing, period, and that’s what’s at stake here.”

Investigators found that co-defendants Nassir Williams, Jyheim Spencer, and John Lassiter — all of whom are prohibited from purchasing firearms — conspired to find subjects over the age of 21 with no criminal records to buy guns for them and their criminal associates.

Williams, Spencer and Lassiter would direct straw purchasers to obtain a credit card, order firearms from an online retailer, and then have them delivered to a federal firearms licensee in Delaware.

The purchaser would then retrieve the firearms, keeping one for themselves as “payment” for the transaction, and turning the rest over to Williams, Spencer and Lassiter, who would then sell them to their associates.

One firearm recovered from the investigation is alleged to have been used in a shooting, with another recovered from a suspected gang member.

The charges and allegations are as follows:

Nasir Williams

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Nine counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, a Class D Felony
  • Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
  • Four counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, a Class G Felony
  • Possession of Marijuana, a civil violation

Jyheim Spencer

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Five counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
  • Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony

John G. Lassiter

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Four counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Three counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
  • Three counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony

Nakiya Goicuria

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Two counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Two counts of Giving a Firearm to Person Prohibited, a Class F Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
  • Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony

Naquan Peace

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Three counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Two counts of Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
  • Two counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Kylen Thomas

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Two counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Tuscan Wright

  • Racketeering, a Class B Violent Felony
  • Three counts of Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Darvis J. Epiewane

  • Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony
  • Making a False Written Statement, a Class G Felony

Kaharri Jackson

  • Engaging in a Firearm Transaction on Behalf of Another, a Class E Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree, a Class G Felony

Williams was taken into custody on May 12, 2022, on the sealed indictment and presented before a Superior Court commissioner. He is held at Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $60,000 cash bail.

Lassiter was taken into custody on May 26, 2022, on the sealed indictment and presented before a Superior Court commissioner.  He is held at Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $30,000 cash bail.

Spencer was taken into custody on June 1, 2022 and will be arraigned before a Superior Court commissioner.

“Let this be a reminder of the severe consequences that await anyone who would become involved in straw purchasing,” Jennings said. “We will continue to fight for justice for the victims impacted by gun violence and by the gun trade and for improved policies that can prevent these illegal purchases from ever happening in the first place. The word needs to get out that we’re serious about prosecuting straw purchasers.”

Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said Delawareans should think twice before purchasing firearms for people who are prohibited from owning them.

“I’d like to speak for a brief moment directly to the individuals that might face a decision in their future,” Johnson said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being in a relationship with an individual that is struggling to do the right thing in life. There’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, you might be a role model or support for that person.”

“However, you may come to find that you are asked to do something and then you have to make a choice,” he continued. “Read the writing on the wall…You will become an accessory to the harm that follows. If you don’t say yes — if you don’t walk into that gun shop — if you don’t sign that piece of paper, you get to keep your life the way it is right now.”

Criminal charges in an indictment are merely an accusation, and the defendants listed are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Deputy Attorney General Kevin Smith secured the charges following a collaborative investigation led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dover Police Department Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit, and Delaware State Police.

Click here to read the indictment.

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

Do You Have Information About the 2006 Murder of Donminico Melton?

WILMINGTON, DE — The Wilmington Police Department’s Cold Case Unit is asking for the assistance of the public in connection to the 2006 murder of Donminico Melton. Authorities state that on July 11, 2006, at 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of North Monroe Street in reference to a shooting incident that had occurred. Upon arrival, officers located three gunshot victims. Donminico ‘Coco’ Melton was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators are asking the public for assistance.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Home burglary investigation underway in Dover

DOVER, Del. – A residential burglary investigation is underway in Dover. Police say a 21-year-old man left his unit at Country Village Apartments around 8 p.m. on Friday. When he returned around 12:31 a.m., police say the man found his door kicked open. A PlayStation 5 console and pink MacBook Air had been stolen from the residence.
DOVER, DE
Ocean City Today

Two Berlin students charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Two Berlin Intermediate School students were arrested this week and charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder. According to a press release that followed a press conference on Friday, Worcester County Public School officials contacted the Sheriff's office about a potential threat that several students alerted administrators to. After investigating...
BERLIN, MD
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
