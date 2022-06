Chittenango, NY — "The Wild' zoo in Chittenango is unveiling four new exhibits on Saturday. The new exhibits will feature animals from Africa including the Southern Ground Hornbill, the Warthog, Lemurs, and the Albino African Porcupine. The zoo has been preparing the exhibits for nine months. According to a spokesperson for the park, each new exhibit is constructed with a modern, natural zoo environment and built with the guest and animals' experience front in mind.

