Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays report: Jeffrey Springs on the mound vs. former Rangers team

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTOfa_0fxOVeke00
Rays starter Jeffrey Springs is no stranger to the Rangers organization. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeffrey Springs was a starter once before in his career, when he was a Rangers minor-leaguer and they put him in the rotation for one of their Class A teams in 2017.

He did well enough to be invited to major-league camp the next year, but also to be moved back to the bullpen with the idea it would quicken his path to the majors, which it did. He debuted in 2018, spent most of 2019 in the big leagues around a shoulder injury, then was traded to the Red Sox in January 2020 and the Rays in February 2021.

All of which led Springs back to Texas, albeit in a cool new stadium, tonight to make his fifth start since moving into the Rays rotation. And he is doing quite well, with a 1-2, 2.21 mark in the first four.

The Rays could use a good start, as well as some offense, after losing the first two to the Rangers and not putting up much of a fight. Veteran right-hander Jon Gray will be on the mound for Texas.

Of note:

• For reasons not yet clear, catcher Rene Pinto was added to the taxi squad today.

• The Rays go into play tonight with their last 22 batters on Tuesday being retired in order. Also having been shut out twice in a five-game span, the first time that has happened in that short a stretch since back-to-back blankings by Cleveland on Aug 11-12, 2017.

• Seth Johnson, one of the Rays’ rising pitching prospects, was placed on injured list at Class A Bowling Green due to right forearm inflammation. He is having imaging done and the team should know more about the extent of the issue in the next day or two.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Rangers:

• • •

