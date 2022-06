Grit, determination and the ability of choice were a running theme at the College of the Canyons graduation ceremony on Friday. “It takes a lot of courage to walk into your own story and be the hero of your life, where you have to rescue yourself, and I’m sure you had to rescue yourself a lot during these last two and a half years,” COC Chancellor Dianne Van Hook said in her welcome address. “But you did just that. Well, at COC your story has been fueled by your spirit, your courage, and most of all, by the choices that you have made each and every day.”

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO