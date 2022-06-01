Jake brake warning signs to go back up in Logan County
Logan County Commissioner Jane Bauder will get her “Jake-brake” warning signs after all. The noisy truck gear and a $27,000 gift to the CHS cooperative were discussed during the commissioners’ work session on Tuesday, and that wasn’t even the formal business session. Michael Lechman of...
There's a new gas station coming to Colorado, and it features an absolutely unbelievable number of gas pumps. To say this gas station is going to be huge is the understatement of the century. Construction on this new gas station, the first of its kind in Colorado, is underway as...
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Mark Slattery’s proposal for an unattached garage on his Adams County property certainly didn’t seem extravagant. Just big enough, he thought, to store some equipment and maybe a car or two. “Only 15 feet tall,” he said. So, when Adams County told...
More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
Ballots for the June 28, 2022, Statewide Primary Election will be mailed the week of June 6– June 10, 2022. The Statewide Primary Election will be conducted as an all-Mail Ballot Election. The only Voter Service and Polling Center will be the Logan County Clerk & Recorder’s Office 315 Main Street, Suite 3, Sterling, Colorado.
For years, it seems, The Outlets at Loveland has seen better days. More recently, the signs are clear: This 'mall' is on its way out, after 25+ years. It's very clear that before long, people will be looking at the northwest corner of I-25 and Highway 34 in Loveland asking, 'Do you remember when they had that outlet mall there?'
The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash last week in Severance has been identified. The Greeley Tribune reports the Weld County Coroner said she is 28-year-old Samhitha Reddy of Windsor. Police say Reddy lost control of her vehicle and rolled into a ditch full of water one week ago. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine her exact cause of death. It’s unclear what caused the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
RE-1 Valley School District has begun the process of searching for an interim superintendent. During a special meeting Tuesday, school board president Steve Shinn announced that the job has been posted with the application deadline set for Thursday, June 9. Applications will again go through McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, as the firm continues to assist the district with its search process. The board will select finalists for the position at their Monday, June 13 meeting and conduct interviews and select the new interim superintendent Tuesday, June 28.
At 5:11 a.m. Deborah Kraft, 56, was arrested at mile marker 125 on Interstate 76 on a charge of driving under the influence. At 12:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Tumbleweed Dr. and Highway 14, in Sterling, for an animal complaint. At 8:41 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 800...
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — An infant in Fort Collins needed to be transported by an air ambulance to save his life. Now the provider is billing his parents more than $35,000, which is money they don't have. The company charged them even after the insurance company already paid nearly...
If you are looking for a fun community event in Northern Colorado, Johnstown BBQ Day is where it's at. Food, entertainment, and firework can all be experienced this Saturday in Johnstown. Johnstown BBQ Day has been a long-standing tradition that takes place on the first Saturday of June. In fact,...
Sterling Rotary Club sold the same side of beef twice, and everybody is happy about it. The Rotarians raffled a side of beef and a full hog, both processed, packaged and delivered, as a fundraiser in April. The first-place winner of the side of beef, however, had no need for the meat and donated it back to the club. At the May 4 meeting, the beef was auctioned to club members; President-elect Patty Vandenbark had the winning bid of $1,200..
A popular bagel shop is about to have a new home in Fort Collins for the first time in over two decades. According to the Coloradoan, Einstein Bros. Bagels, the popular bagel chain that specializes in bagels and coffee submitted a building permit application to the city of Fort Collins earlier this year, with plans to open a new Northern Colorado shop this summer.
Who doesn't love a good mystery? Here's one for Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado area, as someone is building home and wants to keep their name hush-hush. Wouldn't it be great to find out that Jason Momoa himself is the person that's requesting employees working on a home to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)? I wonder how long that the secret will stay a secret.
Summer Reading Program activities are now underway at Sterling Public Library. On Monday, June 13 the library will meet at Propst Park for Stories and More @ the Park. The theme for the week is Awesome Ocean Science. Denise has lots of fun science experiments to share. Kids of all ages are invited.
The University of Saint Mary celebrated the close of another academic year and the achievements of the class of 2022 during two commencement ceremonies at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 in McGilley Field House on USM’s Leavenworth Campus, 4100 South 4th Street. Among the graduates was Bailey Chintala of Fleming, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
