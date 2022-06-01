ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Blanc, MI

Grand Blanc renames basketball showcase after Charlie Carmody, ‘The Voice of the Bobcats’

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
FLINT – Grand Blanc’s annual boys basketball showcase has a new name in honor of an old friend. The GottaGetIt Hoops Classic will now be known as The Carmody Classic in honor of perhaps the biggest Grand Blanc fan ever. Charlie Carmody was the Voice of the...

Former Spartan rejoins basketball team as assistant coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A former Spartan basketball player is returning to the Breslin Center – but this time, he’ll be on the sidelines – not the court. That’s after men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo named Thomas Kelley the next assistant coach. “It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a […]
Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
Back to the Bricks Car Show visits Alma

This classic car show will make Alma its first stop on the 2022 Promo Tour on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Each June the annual Back to the Bricks Promo Tour provides an opportunity of adventure and camaraderie for hundreds of classic car owners. The six-day tour is designed to promote all Back to the Bricks events, especially the August “Main Event” car show held in downtown Flint, and showcase each participating city’s unique features. The tour leaves from Kettering University’s Historic Atwood Stadium in Flint, with overnight stops in Alma, as well as East Tawas, Petoskey and Sault Ste. Marie. The Back to the Bricks Promo Tour is unique in traveling on all backroads. For more information, visit backtothebricks.org.
Community Policy