Florida State

Health Care Providers Sue Over Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

By Alice Tecotzky
 3 days ago
Several Florida health providers filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging the state’s 15-week abortion ban. The providers are seeking an injunction that will prevent the law, which bans abortions after 15 weeks...

The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
Special Olympics Nixes Vax Mandate After Florida Threatens $27.5M Fine

The 2022 Special Olympics, held in Orlando, Florida, lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement after the state threatened a $27.5 million fine for violating a law against vaccine mandates. In a Wednesday letter, the Florida Health Department said the Special Olympics’ mandate violates a state statute that prohibits businesses, including charitable organizations such as the Special Olympics, from requiring COVID vaccines or proof of post-COVID recovery to access or get service from the business. The state arrived at the $27.5 million fine by charging the organization $5,000 for each of the 5,500 people the mandate could prevent from participating in or attending the games. The Special Olympics said it was dropping the mandate “based upon the Florida Department of health’s interpretation of the law” in a Wednesday announcement, three days before the games are set to begin.
