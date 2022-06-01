Health Care Providers Sue Over Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

The 2022 Special Olympics, held in Orlando, Florida, lifted its COVID-19 vaccine requirement after the state threatened a $27.5 million fine for violating a law against vaccine mandates. In a Wednesday letter, the Florida Health Department said the Special Olympics’ mandate violates a state statute that prohibits businesses, including charitable organizations such as the Special Olympics, from requiring COVID vaccines or proof of post-COVID recovery to access or get service from the business. The state arrived at the $27.5 million fine by charging the organization $5,000 for each of the 5,500 people the mandate could prevent from participating in or attending the games. The Special Olympics said it was dropping the mandate “based upon the Florida Department of health’s interpretation of the law” in a Wednesday announcement, three days before the games are set to begin.

