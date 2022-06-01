ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State Boys Lacrosse Rankings – 6/1/22

By Cam Lavallee
 3 days ago

Switching gears to some high school lacrosse as here are the latest boys state rankings.
In Class A, Corning jumps into the rankings this week at 23 following their section title win.
In Class B, Horseheads falls back 3 spots to 11th, while Vestal stays put at 14 despite winning the section championship.
On to Class C and Maine-Endwell moves up 1 spot to 9th on the heels of their section title victory. Johnson City remains an honorable mention.
And in Class D, the section champs, Chenango Forks, remain 2nd, Chenango Valley moves up 1 place to 12th, and Seton drops 6 spots to 19th. Elmira Notre Dame is an honorable mention.

