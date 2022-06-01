New York State Boys Lacrosse Rankings – 6/1/22

The longest zip line in the country, flying through the forest at 55 MPH, is only a few hours from Central New York. The Catamount Zip Tour is made up of three separate zip lines. The first is a training zip. The second zip is one of the longer zip lines in New York and New England. The final zip, called the Catamonster, is the biggest zipline in North America and the 7th longest in the world. The two-minute zipline is hundreds of feet in the air, over 5,500 feet long, and sails across miles of views from the Catskills to Mt. Greylock at 55 MPH.

