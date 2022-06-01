ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina mourns the passing of Tony Tringali

By Press Release
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Note: During the 1950s and 60s, the good old days for shrimpers, the Tringali brothers worked together to bring in boatloads of shrimp. Many old-timers will recognize their white and green building still standing on North Front Street. Our condolences to the Tringali family on the death...

Timuquana Country Club hosts Jacksonville Debutante Coterie presentation

The presentation of the Jacksonville Debutante Coterie on June 10 at Timuquana Country Club during the Magnolia Ball marks the start of the 2022 coterie season for the following nine young ladies: Julia Knox Auchter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George David Auchter IV, Florida State University; Ashley Howton Eller, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Harrison Eller, Jr., Georgia Southern University; Shelby Gray Flanigan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Charles Flanigan, University of Alabama; Brooke Anne Geddes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy John Geddes, College of Charleston; Hadley Jane Hodge, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Murray Hodge, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Caroline Vason Lyerly, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McIlwaine Lyerly, University of Alabama; Arabella Rhyne McCart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Franklin McCart III, Florida State University; Peyton McDade Philips, daughter of Mr. and Mr. Michael David Philips, Samford University; and Chloe Nicole Schiavone, daughter of Dr. Frank Edward Schiavone and the late Mrs. Lori Schiavone, University of Notre Dame.
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams will retire June 10 to avoid ‘court battle’ over residency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the midst of a controversy over his move to Nassau County, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams has announced he will retire next week. “After some consideration, I have decided that a court battle over my residency would not be good for our community. That being said, I have decided to retire on June 10,” Williams wrote in a letter.
Local Folks: Susan Painter and Rick Pariani

Susan Painter and Rick Pariani have been married for 45 years. She is a retired teacher who had taught art in St. Johns County schools for many years. How apt that she retained her maiden name, Painter. Pariani is a landscape architect retired from Davidson Companies. They bought their Avondale home five years ago, commencing a restoration and beautification project admired by many.
Neighborhood access by waterway coming to fruition

Day Docks give boaters a chance to enjoy area amenities. The opening of the Post Street Day Dock brings to fruition many years of efforts by Riverside residents and Five Points merchants and nonprofits and the realization of desires by Jacksonville residents to have greater ability to access the City’s riverfront neighborhoods.
City approves CAVA Grill at St. Johns Town Center

The city approved a permit June 2 to convert Zoës Kitchen at St. Johns Town Center into CAVA Grill, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant. CAVA Group bought Zoës Kitchen, also a Mediterranean food concept, four years ago and has been converting the locations. Embree Construction Group Inc. of Georgetown,...
John Green
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams stepping down amid residency problem

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams is resigning his office effective June 10 in the wake of questions about his move to Nassau County, a violation of the city charter. The charter says that if “the Sheriff should die, resign, or remove his residence from Duval County during his term of office, or be removed from office, the office of sheriff shall become vacant.” Williams moved his home out the county, bringing the question into play.
US Coast Guard Clearwater Station rescues man outside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew assisted with a medical emergency. The crew medevaced a 60-year-old man aboard a 28-foot ocean rowboat , called the Amelia Earhart, 127 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla. The man was experiencing chest pains and was transferred to Halifax Medical Center.
Ken and Maria - Crescent Beach Florida

Ken and Maria found a secret little hideaway, just south of Saint Augustine Beach, and they knew it was the perfect spot for them to join their lives. Each has 2 beautiful children, and when you brought the 6 of them together they fit together like family. Their wedding was overlooking the Atlantic, and in true Florida fashion, looked like rain until the wedding, at which point the sun came out and a soft breeze ascended.
That’s fast! Nease grad Rheinhardt Harrison makes history with time in the mile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rheinhardt Harrison finally hit a milestone that he’d been agonizingly close to before. The four-minute mile barrier has been broken. Finally. Harrison, a Nease graduate, finally cracked the four-minute mile mark on Friday night, turning in a 3-minute, 59.33-second time in the Golden South Series No. 2 meet at East Lake High School.
UF/IFAS Extension opens new county office in Yulee, Florida

Nassau County will celebrate the opening of a new UF/IFAS Extension office in Yulee, Florida, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 10 at 2 p.m. The building is named in honor of the late Rebecca Jordi, county Extension director from 2010 to 2020. Located at 85831 Miner Road, the...
A blast from the past: 1970s Jacksonville Beach

Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87064. The old Beach Boulevard pedestrian overpass in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/87074. Aerial view of Quality Inn in 1972. State Archives of Florida, Florida Memory, https://floridamemory.com/items/show/95090.
