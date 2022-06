A 20-year-old woman who authorities say has post-traumatic stress, anxiety and depression and who went missing in La Puente was located, authorities said Saturday. Stephanie Calletano Aparicio had last been seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vineland Avenue, said Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

