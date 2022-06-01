ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4th Annual Squealin’ on the Square

By Traci Mason
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Annual Squealin’ on the Square combines this summer’s heat with the sweet taste of BBQ!. Squealin’ on the Square also kicks off the Sounds at Six series for 2022! Downtown Hopkinsville will be serenaded with the...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

HCCPL kicks off Summer Read program

The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library Summer Read program got off to a strong start with a kick-off event Saturday. It was a great turnout for the event that included food trucks, bounce houses and plenty of reading themed activities, and Director DeeAnna Sova says while things officially kicked off June 1, they got a lot of people registered and ready to go. Don’t worry if you missed it—Sova says you can also sign up online and get the paperwork needed to log your reading hours.
whopam.com

Squealin’ on the Square is Friday in downtown Hopkinsville

The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Square#The Sounds#Www#Pork Ribs#Food Drink#4th Annual#The Band Entice#Huhtamaki
Tennessee Tribune

Jazz, Blues, Soul Concert Dinner Cruise Aboard The General Jackson Sunday June 12th

Sunday June 12th, Join Us For Our Exciting Jazz Blues & Soul Concert-Dinner Cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat. Headlining the show is Sonja Hopkins and her All Star Band, The 11:11 Band. Karaoke in the Heritage Hall, and DJ Victor Chatman will have the Rooftop Deck Rockin’. You’ll Enjoy A Delicious 3 Course Dinner, 3 Levels of Live Entertainment, and a 3 Hour Scenic Cruise With Breathtaking Views Through Downtown Nashville. Pre-boarding check in at 4:00pm / Kick Off Rooftop Party at 4:45pm / Depart 6:00pm / Return 9:00pm.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Beloved BBQ shop closes for good

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WSMV) - Barbecue ribs, banana pudding, and a friend named Carl are closing up shop for good. Carl’s Perfect Pig made it a sad day in the small town of White Bluff. Restaurant parking lots are not supposed to look like this at noon, in the...
WHITE BLUFF, TN
whopam.com

Hoptown Hose Down

The Hopkinsville Fire/EMS Department and Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to help the community cool down this June!. The next stop of the 3rd Annual Hoptown Hose Down will be Tuesday June 7th at River Front Park. Traveling to five different parks all across Hopkinsville, each hose...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Member Appreciation Event

Pennyrile Electric members! Come visit the Pennyrile Electric Hopkinsville office at 2000 Harrison Street from 8AM – 4PM on June 8th for a Member Appreciation Day. Register to win prizes and get a free bucket and LED bulbs!
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
whopam.com

The Downtown Farmers Market

The Downtown Farmers Market is located in Founder’s Square parking lot at the corner of 9th & Main Streets in Historic Downtown Hopkinsville. It is home to local vendors who specialize in agricultural products. The Downtown Farmers Market is a Kentucky Proud Market so you are guaranteed the area’s best selection of locally grown and produced fruits, veggies, home-canned goods, home-baked goods, honey and honey-related products, bedding plants, perennials, cut-flowers, herbs, specialty products and hand-crafted items. We have a variety of proteins available at the Market which include farm fresh eggs, chickens (whole, liver, gizzards, feet), cuts of pork and beef, platter or jowl bacon, fresh ground pork, hot/mild sausage, beef brisket, Steaks (Ribeye, New York Strip, Filet, Flat Iron, Sirloin) and even rabbit meat.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KISS 106

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
14news.com

14 News says goodbye to Jackie Monroe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Kristie Young

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. In a matter of seconds, the life of Kristie Young changed forever. On a day that represents freedom and festivities, Kristie was permanently disfigured by a firework, an incident that almost claimed her life.
GLASGOW, KY
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
whopam.com

Hoppers Win/Saturday Results in the OVL

The Hoptown Hoppers defeated The Paducah Chiefs on Saturday night 5 to 3 at Hopkinsville High’s Tiger Field. Joshua Rodriguez led the in hitting going 3 for 5 on the night. The winning pitcher was Zach Duenas who went 7 innings, giving up 3 runs on 5 hits and striking out 8. Aaron Moss picked up the save for Hoptown. The Hoppers 2 and 1 on the season travel to Paducah Sunday night.
whopam.com

Movies in the Park 2022: Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Movies in the Park series, one of the community’s most-anticipated summer family activities, comes back with this year’s blockbusters!. Join us Friday, June 17th at Tie Breaker Park for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home! Peter Parker comes to you on the big screen at 8:00pm!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy