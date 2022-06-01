Man arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday for transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Martin Gabino Macias, 29, was arrested on a warrant for 10 counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said Macias' bond eligibility will be determined by a judge at his first appearance.

No more information was immediately available.