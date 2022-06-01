ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Man arrested on more than 50 counts of child pornography

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0fxOPU5W00

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday for transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Martin Gabino Macias, 29, was arrested on a warrant for 10 counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said Macias' bond eligibility will be determined by a judge at his first appearance.

No more information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday evening for the molestation in 2020 of a child his mother had once babysat. According to state attorney documents, Alfredo Alejandro Navarrete, 34, of Villas, received his life sentence after a two-day trial led a jury to find him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of kidnapping 3 in Lehigh Acres arrested

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after deputies say he held three people as hostages inside of a Lehigh Acres home. Leo Feliz faces one county of aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed occupied burglary with a battery, three counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Okeechobee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okeechobee County, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County felon faces drug trafficking, possession charges

A felon was arrested in East Naples Wednesday night after deputies say she was found with fentanyl and trafficking amounts of methamphetamine after being pulled over. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 20.5 grams of meth inside the purse Jennifer Faye Sanders, 42, was carrying when they pulled her over for going through a stop sign on US-41 East in East Naples around 9:15 p.m. Deputies also uncovered 3.5 grams of fentanyl inside her vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect accused of stealing more than $1K in groceries from Lee County Publix

A suspect is being sought by deputies after walking out of a Lee County Publix in May with around $1,500 in goods. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man stole items ranging from multiple bottles of wine to several packages of toilet paper from the Publix located at 13650 Fiddlesticks Boulevard on May 26.
cw34.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot Wednesday during an attempted robbery in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Emiliano Agosto, 32, was out front of the Napa Auto Parts store on Federal Highway picking up a friend when two suspects in a white two-door truck pulled into the parking lot.
STUART, FL
WINKNEWS.com

52 arrested in Lee County on drug charges in ‘Operation Double Booked’

More than 50 people were arrested in Lee County on drug charges. More than 30 of those suspects went in front of a judge on Wednesday for their first appearing hearings. It took a judge nearly three hours to read through their charges. On Thursday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
NBC Miami

Remains Identified Through DNA Test as Broward Teen Missing Nearly 50 Years

Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified the remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century. PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974 in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North Palm Beach. The investigation at the time determined the remains were those of a female between 15 and 20 years of age.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Pedestrian stood on tracks as Brightline train approached, police say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have provided new information regarding a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Brightline train earlier this week. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian stood on the tracks as the train approached. The train engineer told investigators that he immediately began...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As home fraud investigation widens in Broward, suspects face new charges

Two women are facing additional charges this week in an alleged South Florida real estate scam that involved illegally taking over people’s homes and swiping profits from rightful heirs, authorities say. The women were arrested as part of a new investigative division commissioned by the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office — in response to mounting complaints of property deed fraud across the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Another older Port St. Lucie resident scammed

Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St.Lucie Police have reported that another older Port St. Lucie resident was scammed. A 75-year-old resident was scammed out of $9430 yesterday after a suspect called her and identified himself as a PSLPD Sergeant. The suspect(s) directed the elderly woman to purchase $9430 worth of gift cards from different stores and then provide the gift card numbers to them over the phone. The suspects also utilized caller ID spoofing so it appeared they were calling from a legitimate police department phone number.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Attorney: 10-year-old’s texts did not threaten school

The attorney for a Cape Coral 10-year-old charged last Saturday with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting said the boy did not make a school threat nor did he threaten any act of violence. The boy, a fifth grader at Patriot Elementary School, shared a pair of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy