ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a Saturday evening crash on a rural Linn County road, according to law enforcement officials. At around 6:50 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near 8300 Ely Road. Deputies believe that a gold Chevy Malibu that was heading northbound lost control, entering the ditch on the west side of the road and then into a nearby farm’s yard. The vehicle then collided with a stationary piece of farm equipment that was parked in the yard.

ELY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO