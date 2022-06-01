Rare Rides Icons: The Ford Festiva, a Subcompact and Worldwide Kia by Mazda (Part IV)

Honda's Acura luxury division has relaunched the iconic Integra nameplate in hopes of finding success in the entry-luxury compact segment. The all-new Integra replaces the aging ILX sedan, an entry-luxury compact that failed to make much of a mark on the segment. Some may wonder why a luxury automaker would choose to launch a sporty four-door sedan in the Age of the SUV, but we'd be quick to remind them that the Integra is a big part of what made the Acura brand. The new car shares its underpinnings with the all-new Honda Civic. It comes with the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's in the Civic Si and is offered with a six-speed manual (an automatic is standard). The Integra is fun to drive and offers a slightly more upscale presence than the Civic, but it lacks the luxury elements found on rivals such as the Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-class.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO