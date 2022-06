The ladies of The Real are getting real about their show's "historic" impact in the long-running program's series finale. "We have made our mark," Adrienne Houghton says in a first-look clip (above) from the show's last episode, which premieres Friday. "I was talking to my mom earlier this morning. She knows this is the farewell show, and she was just telling me, 'You guys really did break the mold of daytime television,' and it's so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us."

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO