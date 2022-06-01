ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hitting a High Note

By Misty Milioto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiss River, Alon Shaya’s new restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, is offering a weekend jazz brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The decadent brunch menu features signature dishes like whole fried chicken and handmade biscuits with dipping sauces, duck eggs Creole stewed in a rich...

Dine Al Fresco at Miss River & Chemin à la Mer

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Located inside Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans, Miss River is James Beard award-winning Chef Alon Shaya’s “love letter to Louisiana.” Fans of Shaya and Miss River alike can now enjoy blossoming garden views during brunch, lunch and dinner as they indulge in their favorite dishes and libations al fresco, including Shaya’s spirited take on beloved local dishes like the Clay Pot Dirty Rice with seared duck breast, duck egg yolk and scallions; and Duck and Andouille Gumbo with dark roux, filé, Louisiana rice, potato salad, and spring onions. Patio seating is available on a first come first served basis, weekdays during lunch from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5:30-10 p.m. as well as during brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Five New Orleans’ Spots to Get a Sweet Treat on National Donut Day - June 3

A long time ago, in a far-off land, a homely baker dusted some flour on their countertop and whipped up an ingenious idea for a tasty treat: deep fried dough, rolled around in a bowl of powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, sweet, runny glaze, or whatever else you might like. Over the years, this simple recipe has been passed from baker to baker and continent to continent, with each culture and country taking on their own version of what we now call donuts. Today, these hole-in-the-center, sweet treats have become enough of a staple to necessitate a National Donut Day on June 3, and here, in New Orleans, we're always ready to celebrate. While our city is typically known for the donut's powdery, pillowy cousin, the beignet, Where Y'at has never failed to share the Crescent City's best purely donut joints. Thankfully, this year isn't any different. Here are our top five picks for where to get the classic doughy treat for this National Donut Day.
New Orleans' Summer Restaurant Guide 2022

Offers an authentic take on Mediterranean and Dutch campo-style cooking, to the New Orleans' area. From soft stone-baked bread to tangy herb-spiced sauces, every dish is freshly made from scratch in the Kebab kitchen. The menu includes traditional dishes, such as tzatziki, mezze platters, and Döner Kebabs, that pair incredibly with refreshing drinks and sweet or tangy cocktails.
Rose Petal Pushers

Last month I spied a recipe employing dried rose petals and have since been obsessed with trying it. After numerous unsuccessful attempts to find culinary-grade dried rose petals locally at natural food stores and Asian markets, I did what everyone else does and asked Facebook. For one brief and shining moment in time, the Facebook cesspool ceased to cess and friends all over New Orleans came through with leads a plenty.
Frank Brigtsen

For over 30 years, Chef Frank Brigtsen has been a touchstone for New Orleans dining, exemplifying the lessons he learned from Ella Brennan and Paul Prudhomme from the point in time when our local cuisine exploded into the national consciousness. To recognize all has done, the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is pleased to award him with this year’s Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement Award. “Frank has been a mentor for so many in our community,” explained Aimee Brown, Executive Director of the NOWFE. “He is our chef of chefs. It was our time to honor him. It was an obvious choice – he really embodies New Orleans cooking.”
‘I Do’ Venues

While New Orleans is known for its historic charm, sometimes a new coat of paint can do wonders for older venues. These quintessential Crescent City wedding venues have gone beyond new paint with a number of renovations that up the ante on distinctive wedding venues. Columns. Hotelier Jayson Seidman has...
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Book a photo shoot with New Orleans Flying Dress Experience

Those who can’t catch a plane to Greece or Italy to take a popular “flying dress” photo can plan to strike a pose locally with New Orleans Flying Dress Experience. New Orleans native Adrian Long has started the company to empower women to take “flight” during opulent photo shoots set in New Orleans. Long adds New Orleans flair through her interpretation of the trendy, tourists’ photos that started on the Greek island of Santorini.
Aimee Brown

We talk a lot about festivals and festival culture as being a way of life for New Orleanians. But, events like the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience take New Orleans festivals to a broader and international level. The week-long festival is returning for its 30th year after modified versions of the event post-COVID-19. At the helm is executive director Aimee Brown. Brown has been a part of the festival for six years and promises a fun-filled week that not only brings food and wine lovers together, but creates a space for everyone to give back to the community.
R&O’s: The Power of the Po’boy

When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
Wedding Planning

Wedding season is in full swing, and with it comes celebration and lasting memories. Those planning a wedding, however, typically have a long to-do list. While wedding planning often carries stressful connotations, having access to the right resources allows couples to enjoy the process. Explore this list of everything wedding-related for some early inspiration or to get a head start on wedding plans.
Loews New Orleans Celebrates Summer with SelvaRey & Summerfest

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Loews New Orleans Hotel is celebrating seasonal travel, in-person connectivity and the art of authenticity with a summer-long immersive program dedicated to inclusion in ALL forms: Summerfest by Loews Hotels. As part of the hotel’s commitment to “welcoming you like family,” Loews New Orleans has curated warm weather offerings designed to appeal to guests of all ages, abilities and lifestyles.
Getting There

Don’t stress about how you’re going to make it to your wedding. With so many options for couples in New Orleans — whether you want to make it to your ceremony by land, air or sea — you can arrive in style. Each choice has its own charm and beauty and can be tailored to your wedding ceremony, so all you have to do is enjoy the ride.
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans June 3-5

A busy week of books, blooms, benefits, balls and more are on tap for the Crescent City. There's even a chance to run over the Crescent City Connection and hear from a Churchill (descendant). The LPO Volunteers' SYMPHONY BOOK SALE returns Friday to UNO's Lakefront Arena. For three days, thousands...
Commander’s Palace Introduces a Summer Wine Tasting Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner Commander’s Palace is excited to launch a new wine tasting event series, CP Sips, starting with four dates throughout the summer where attendees can sample a curated selection wines and tasty bites from the Commander’s Palace culinary team. Partnering with famed neighborhood wine spot, Swirl Wine Bar & Market, their team will be onsite at every event to ensure that attendees can stock up and order any of the wines sampled.
History Lesson

New Orleans’ drinks history was the driving inspiration for Hadi Ktiri while creating the Four Seasons Chandelier Bar menu. He notes that while much in the cocktail world is pushing boundaries, “We’d be missing a lot if we overlooked our city’s cocktail tradition.”. Rather than offering...
Where Y’at this Weekend? Mermaids, Horror, and Pride!!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. See the play, The Little Mermaid, Jr at The Cutting Edge Theater in Slidell from Thursday, June 2nd through Saturday, June 11th.
Summer Love

I’m crazy about New Orleans in the summertime. I know it’s not Paris in the springtime or New England when the autumn leaves are turning; summer here is undeniably hot and humid and walking past the stench of a loaded Dumpster can almost knock you out. So when I say I’m “crazy about it,” I know it sounds … well … crazy. But I love it anyway.
