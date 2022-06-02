Why a Cryptocurrency Exchange Sponsored Cannes’s Biggest Event

Polo G’s favorite place to record music is a small studio in Los Angeles. On a recent cool spring evening, the 23-year-old rapper, who has experienced a meteoric rise in the past three years, pulls up to the studio in a black Chevy Suburban, alone. The building’s facade is unmarked, and looks more like an abandoned storefront than a place where chart-topping music is made—but this is where Polo, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett, made most of his latest album, Hall of Fame, which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released, in 2021. It is also where he has been working on his upcoming album, together with the producer Southside. (On June 3, the new project’s lead single, titled “Distraction,” will come out—his first new music release since dropping Hall of Fame.) Polo settles into a cramped, silent room bathed in purple and yellow light. He says this place is his comfort zone; he prefers it over somewhere with lots of foot traffic, which increases the risk of him running into a popular rapper or two; he’d rather be left alone with his thoughts, writing in peace. He flops onto the black leather couch in the back of the room, laughing at Instagram and TikTok videos on his phone.

