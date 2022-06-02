ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why a Cryptocurrency Exchange Sponsored Cannes’s Biggest Event

wmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday night, celebrities escaped the preening eyes of Cannes beachgoers for a much more secluded evening. Tucked into the coast of Cap D’Antibes, the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc once again welcomed European elites, Cannes festival attendees, and a hefty sprinkling of models for an evening of glamour, celebration, and giving back...

www.wmagazine.com

wmagazine.com

The Best Jewelry Moments From Cannes 2022

To nearly no one’s surprise, this year’s Cannes Film Festival was a true mecca for all things high jewelry. The 75th installment of the chic and glamorous festival gave stars including Alicia Vikander, Elle Fanning, and Eva Longoria the chance to debut new collections from Bulgari, Chopard, and many more—while others opted to rifle through the archives and unearth styles that haven’t been seen for decades! Here, take a look at some of the most show-stopping pieces that appeared in the South of France last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Kristen Stewart Embodies Elvis At The Crimes of the Future Premiere

It’s normal for an actor’s style to become influenced by the characters they portray, and it can often be a delight when a press tour becomes a bit of an extension of a film’s costuming. Think Blake Lively’s parade of suits while promoting A Simple Favor, or Lady Gaga’s Gucci excess last year for her various House of Gucci events. What’s a bit more rare, however, is when an actor seems to be influenced by a movie they’re not even in, which brings us to Kristen Stewart’s latest red carpet look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

The Best Pride Month Fashion and Beauty Collections

Every Pride Month, it seems like more and more brands get in on the celebration with limited edition merch. And often these items are for a good cause: This June, for example, Zadig & Voltaire will be donating 10 percent of the sales from their pride collection to the arts nonprofit Queer|Art, while fan favorite skincare brand Glow Recipe is donating 100% of their profits for a new pore-tightening toner to various LGBTQIA+ organizations. Whether you’re in the market for a full look to wear to your local Pride March, or on the hunt for a bit of flare you can wear year-round, you’re sure to find something you love in this mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

How the Polo Shirt Became an American Classic

The Ralph Lauren signature has been reimagined in countless ways throughout its 50-year history. In fashion, as in life, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Against a backdrop of shifting tastes and values, the Ralph Lauren polo shirt has remained a constant of American style for 50 years.
APPAREL
wmagazine.com

Polo G’s Still Waters and Strong Roots

Polo G’s favorite place to record music is a small studio in Los Angeles. On a recent cool spring evening, the 23-year-old rapper, who has experienced a meteoric rise in the past three years, pulls up to the studio in a black Chevy Suburban, alone. The building’s facade is unmarked, and looks more like an abandoned storefront than a place where chart-topping music is made—but this is where Polo, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett, made most of his latest album, Hall of Fame, which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released, in 2021. It is also where he has been working on his upcoming album, together with the producer Southside. (On June 3, the new project’s lead single, titled “Distraction,” will come out—his first new music release since dropping Hall of Fame.) Polo settles into a cramped, silent room bathed in purple and yellow light. He says this place is his comfort zone; he prefers it over somewhere with lots of foot traffic, which increases the risk of him running into a popular rapper or two; he’d rather be left alone with his thoughts, writing in peace. He flops onto the black leather couch in the back of the room, laughing at Instagram and TikTok videos on his phone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wmagazine.com

Savette Designer Amy Zurek Makes Handbags Into Heirlooms

Amy Zurek, founder and designer of the cult handbag label Savette, is not interested in Instagram trends. The L.A. native, who studied fine art and art history and had design stints at The Row, Khaite, and Coach, instead focuses her efforts on making Savette handbags modern heirlooms—pieces that will be handed down through generations and improve with age. As a result, their classic lines and hardware eschew the endless parade of fashion micro-trends; but despite her aversion to Insta-fame, she may still be courting it, albeit effortlessly. Savette’s chic shapes have been spotted on the arms of Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, and Lady Gaga, just to name a few. (You may have clocked them on some of the most stylish non-celebs on your feed, as well.) We caught up with the designer for a Style Notes interview as she was preparing for the launch of her pre-fall collection, which went live on June 1st.
LOS ANGELES, CA

