The Board of Education of the Plumas County Office of Education and Plumas Unified School District will be conducting a Public Hearing, in accordance with Education Code, to provide an option for any member of the public to voice input or opinion about the PCOE-PUSD 2022-23 Local Control and Accountability Plan. A copy of the LCAP will be available at least 72 hours in advance of the hearing. The plan may be viewed at the District Office by calling to make an appointment, or on our website: www.pcoe.k12.ca.us.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO