MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has given an update on the search for a missing person near the Manitowoc shoreline of Lake Michigan. Officers were notified around 12:45 p.m. of a man who was struggling to swim in Lake Michigan. After arriving on the scene in the area of the Baymont Inn, officers could not locate the man. The Manitowoc Fire Department immediately deployed two watercraft and began searching the area alongside the Manitowoc County Dive Team, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO