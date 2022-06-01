ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Henry Doorly Zoo announces the death of Dottie the giraffe

By Zoey Muessel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkcXK_0fxOLtX300

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday the death of a 22-year-old giraffe, Dottie.

Dottie was born on Sept. 13, 1999. The average life span of a female giraffe is around 20 years.

According to the zoo, Dottie suffered a fall Tuesday morning and was unable to get up. Due to the fall and other chronic health issues, the decision for humane euthanization was made.

Read the full press release:

“Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium sadly announces the death of Dottie, a female Giraffe, yesterday, May 31, 2022. She was 22 years, 8 months, and 19 days old. Dottie was the oldest giraffe currently living at Omaha’s Zoo & Aquarium.

Dottie was born on Sept. 13, 1999, and has been a resident of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium her whole life. She is the mother to three calves. Dottie’s daughter, LoLo, lives in the African Grasslands habitat at the Zoo. Her daughter, Zoe, was moved to the Tulsa Zoo, and son, Malcom, was moved to Zoo Miami as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

‘After spending her entire life in Omaha, Dottie was seen by millions of Zoo visitors and was an ambassador for conservation,’ said Dan Cassidy, Vice President of Animal Management for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. ‘She will be greatly missed by our Zoo family and the Omaha community. Dottie lives on through her offspring, positively impacting the sustainability of her species in zoos.’ Her keepers describe Dottie as an excellent matriarch to the Giraffe herd, sweet yet strong, with a love of bananas.

The average life expectancy for a female giraffe is about 20.2 years and for a male is about 14.7 years.

According to Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), the oldest, currently living giraffe in North America is 33 years old and lives at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Dottie fell yesterday morning and was found lying down on her side in the giraffe barn by the keeper staff, unable to rise. “Getting up from laying down is a concerted massive effort even for a young healthy giraffe due to their large body mass,” explained Dr. Laura Kleinschmidt, DVM, Dipl. ACZM, Associate

Veterinarian for Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Vet staff responded immediately. As Dottie was now unable to stand on her own due to chronic medical issues, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her at that time by the Zoo’s animal health team, with input from the keeper staff who worked with her daily.

Dottie had been under close monitoring and medical care for osteoarthritis resulting in overgrown hooves since 2019. Osteoarthritis commonly develops in elderly animals, as a degenerative change as they age.

In 2021 and early 2022, Omaha’s Zoo and Aquarium collaborated with hoof trimming specialists who were able to help Zoo staff trim Dottie’s hooves, allowing her to walk comfortably for as long as possible.

‘Dottie is a testament to the excellent quality care provided by both her animal care staff and the veterinary team at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, from animal care staff training with her to allow oral medications to veterinary care staff safely anesthetizing her for hoof trims with visiting expert consultants,” said Dr. Kleinschmidt. “Dottie was able to share another three years of her life with her family group, including recently becoming an ‘auntie’ to new giraffe calf Arthur. Dottie was well loved by all that had the chance to know her.’”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
WOWT

6 On Your Side: Nebraska Human Society has 111 adoptable dogs

A Nebraska family has upgraded this nostalgic American experience. A new outdoor space may be coming to the Old Market. Election 2022: Campaign heats up for special election U.S. House District. Updated: 5 hours ago. Things are heating up Friday in the upcoming and rare special congressional election in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Fatherly

Sprawling grasslands rife with bison. Vast, crane-filled rivers. Abundant trails. Nebraska is ideal for a wildlife-centric family vacation.

Though some people might associate it with endless rows of cornfields and little else, Nebraska is well worth a trip. The state is more or less the Serengeti of the United States, home to a truly fascinating array of native flora and fauna. If you have some vacation time on the horizon, a wildlife-filled family road trip might be a perfect choice. From sprawling grasslands rife with bison to vast crane-filled rivers, there’s no shortage of spectacular attractions waiting for the amateur naturalist in your life.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha shops celebrate National Donut Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bad day to start a diet. On Friday Omaha locals celebrated National Donut Day. The celebration started in the 1930′s as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. They raised money to help those in need during the great depression, and to honor the Salvation Army members who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe
North Platte Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Douglas County drive-in brings modern tech to classic experience

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once a staple of family entertainment, the drive-in movie has largely faded from the scene in recent decades. In fact, only two authentic drive-in theaters remain open full-time in Nebraska, and of the two, only the Quasar in Valley shows new releases with their eyes on becoming a metro destination.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#Zoo Miami#Aquarium#The Tulsa Zoo#Animal Management
News Channel Nebraska

Parking options announced for Lonestar concert on June 24th in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In three weeks, a band that's charted dozens of top 20 singles on the US Country Music Billboard will be coming to northeast Nebraska. On June 24th, Lonestar will be coming to Norfolk with Chris Cagle as their opening act. The concert is part of US92's Green...
NORFOLK, NE
KSNB Local4

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One dead, three injured in Omaha shooting

Students are identified as victims in a shooting in Ames, Iowa. One seriously injured following rollover crash in Omaha. One person is injured following a car crash at 52nd and Dodge. Scattered storms this morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. A few showers and rumbles of thunder this morning, warming this...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Omaha hits new strides in construction activity

According to the City of Omaha’s latest annual “Building and Development Summary,” the total estimated value of building permits issued by the Planning Department last year climbed to roughly $1.15B — the highest yearly tally on record for the city and second highest when accounting for inflation.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast grad, Creston native aspires to help children find loving homes

NORFOLK, Neb. – A recent graduate of Northeast Community College plans to continue her education this fall but has ambitions to eventually work in a capacity that will fulfill the dreams of children. Taylor Larson, of Creston, graduated in May with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business...
NORFOLK, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy