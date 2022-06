SARASOTA (WSNN) - Dozens of high schoolers from across the country will be singing their hearts out at a national competition on the Suncoast this weekend. It’s the first time the Sarasota Opera is hosting the finals of the Schmidt Vocal Competition. The top three winners will compete for the first national prize in the competition’s 25year history. Seven Floridians have qualified. It starts Friday and goes through Sunday.

