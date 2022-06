BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pleasant afternoon by June standards across central Alabama with the humidity not running too high just yet thanks to the front that came through. Any showers and storms around across the state should continue to stay to our south and east through the evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. For Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out a few isolated storms popping up in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

