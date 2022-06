EUGENE, Ore. - Sarah Vail lost her daughter March 31, 2020. "We just passed the second anniversary," she said. Her daughter McKenzie took a pill. Someone told her it was Oxy, Vail said. It was something else. Fentanyl. The drug took McKenzie's life. She was just 19. Vail and other...

