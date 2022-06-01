When is Wales vs Ukraine? Date, TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, teams for World Cup 2022 play-off final

WALES will face Ukraine for a place in the World Cup.

The Dragons slayed Austria 2-1 in the semis courtesy of a delightful double from Gareth Bale.

Captain Gareth Bale's double against Austria fired Wales to the play-off final Credit: Reuters

That result has kept their dreams of playing in their first World Cup since 1958 alive.

However, the postponement of Ukraine's fixture against Scotland - the other play-off semi-final, has meant that the Welsh have had to have to wait a little longer for one of the biggest games in the country's history.

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

Wales will host Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, June 5.

The match will kick off at 5pm UK time.

It will be played at the Cardiff City stadium.

The sides last me in 2016 when Ukraine won 1-0 in a friendly in Kyiv courtesy of Andriy Yarmolenko.

What TV channel is Wales vs Ukraine on and can I live stream it?

Wales' play-off final will be live on Sky Sports.

Coverage will commence at 4pm UK time.

To stream it live, head to Now TV or Sky Go.

Team news

Wales rested their big guns such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, with both set to return for this one.

The Dragons' fringe squad performed well in Poland despite a 2-1 defeat and the likes of goalscorer Johnny Williams may hope to have put themselves in contention for a starting place in the play-off.

Who will Wales or Ukraine face in the World Cup?

The World Cup draw has been made and it has been confirmed that England will await the winners of this play-off section.

Also in Group B with the Three Lions are the United States of America and Iran.