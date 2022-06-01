ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

SEVERE WEATHER: Damaging storms to move through Wednesday evening

By Alex Libby
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our extended quiet stretch of weather is quickly coming to an end as storms pop up across the state. Severe weather is possible for the rest of Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

WHAT: A cold front is slowly moving from north to south through Arkansas. Out ahead of the front strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. This is level 2 of 5 so the chance of seeing a damaging storm is on the low side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hF4G_0fxOI1ZT00

TIMING: Strong storms are already in the state. The storms will move from north to south throughout Wednesday evening. There will be another wave of storms that will move through Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWndg_0fxOI1ZT00

THREATS: The main concerns with this round of storms will be damaging wind and large hail. Flash flooding will be possible where multiple thunderstorms move over the same location. The risk for tornadoes is very low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucRZv_0fxOI1ZT00

After the storms move through we will see some relief from the heat and humidity. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

