Movies

'Honor Society' Starring Gaten Matarazzo to Release on Paramount+ Next Month

By Aidan King
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Paramount+ has announced the official release date for their new young adult comedy Honor Society, starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo. The high school set coming-of-age story will premiere on the streamer in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. on July 29 and will come to Latin America, Italy,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Collider

'Jurassic World Dominion': NowThis Reports on the Dinosaurs Among Us in Cameo Video

Dinosaurs have already started spreading out into our world ahead of the summer blockbuster Jurassic World Dominion. Universal has given out a handy Dinotracker website to keep tabs on all the scary pre-historic creatures roaming around, but if you want up-to-the-minute coverage of the dinosaur outbreak, only one source has you covered — NowThis. The social media news outlet known for its short, emotional videos on current events has a cameo in the upcoming film, and it shared an exclusive clip of a NowThis report of dinosaurs interfering in the everyday lives of people around the world.
MOVIES
Collider

'First Kill': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Mind Over Murder' Docuseries to Premiere on HBO Max

Chinese-born American filmmaker Nanfu Wang's latest documentary is a series called Mind Over Murder set to premiere on June 20. The HBO Max release takes place in Beatrice, Nebraska, in 1985 and follows the “Beatrice Six,” six people found guilty of the murder of Helen Wilson, an adored grandmother.
BEATRICE, NE
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven': Wyatt Russell & Sam Worthington on the Challenges of Playing Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for the real-life crime explored in Under the Banner of Heaven.]From creator/showrunner/executive producer Dustin Lance Black and inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, the limited series Under the Banner of Heaven (which is from FX and can be streamed on Hulu) follows Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), a devout member of the LDS Church, and his seasoned partner Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham). Investigating a prominent Mormon family for the role they played in a horrific crime weighs deeply on Pyre, as he also questions his own faith in ways that he never could have expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4: What Really Happened at the Creel House?

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of the Netflix series Stranger Things. It’s safe to say that Stranger Things Season 4 is the series’ darkest offering to date. Much of it stems from circumstance - Hopper’s (David Harbour) in a Soviet prison, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is facing a harsh life without her powers, the gang’s divided up, and Max (Sadie Sink) is grieving the loss of her brother. But the series also leans heavily into horror more than it has ever before. At the heart of all this is the Creel House. A house in Hawkins with a sordid past and ties to the current mysterious happenings in the town. So what really happened at the Creel House? And how did it relate to the Upside Down?
TV SERIES
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's four days of Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne conclude on Sunday with a pageant through central London, and with tens of thousands of people expected to take part in nationwide street parties. Singer Ed Sheeran and more...
WORLD
Collider

'Is It Cake?' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Finally, fans of Is It Cake?, we have some good news! The hit Netflix series has been renewed for Season 2 with host Mikey Day returning! The show, which made all of us question our reality over and over again, was a look into the world of making cakes. But not just any kind of cake. It was part of the trend that happened during quarantine where seemingly every day objects turned out to just be very realistic-looking cakes. Netflix turned the trend into a reality show. And now, we're going to have more bakers and more challenges and honestly? Good.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

7 Ways Soldier Boy Could Change Season 3 of 'The Boys'

Season 3 of The Boys is about to hit Amazon Prime, and the long-awaited arrival of the Captain America counterpart, Soldier Boy, is almost here. While fans have been anticipating this date for the last two years, since the announcement of Jensen Ackles taking on the role, there have been several theories about the character.
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Neon Genesis Evangelion': 10 Amazing Sci-Fi Anime on Netflix

Sci-fi is an established genre, and it's more than just laser swords, ships, and time travel. That stuff is cool, but it's also about human nature, ethics, technology, and looking to the future to comment on our present. All of the best science fiction stories do this, even with the more fantastical outings like Star Wars.
COMICS
Collider

How ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Failed Eleven’s Empowerment Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”
TV SERIES
Collider

'Sherlock Holmes': 8 Things That Make The 1984 TV Show The Best Adaptation

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories and novels have had numerous—quite literally uncountable—adaptations: television shows, movies, and other books don’t quite encapsulate the reach of these beloved adventures. Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Robert Downey Jr., Stephen Moffat, and others have all tried their hand at creative adaptations of the characters and settings, to variable success.
TV SERIES
Collider

HBO Max's 'The Staircase' and What True Crime Media Owes Its Subjects

More than most other true-crime series, The Staircase needed to do something special to distinguish itself. Even for a genre whose devotees will happily listen to three different podcasts about a single case, the Michael Peterson saga is well-trodden ground; in fact, the miniseries is based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s award-winning docuseries of the same name. On top of that, this year has seen an overwhelming glut of true-crime shows, with a new buzzy miniseries seemingly debuting every week. (Candy, The Girl from Plainville, The Thing About Pam, Under the Banner of Heaven — and those are just the ones involving murder cases.) If The Staircase wanted to stand out, it would need more than Colin Firth’s American accent and a scene-stealing turn from Parker Posey. It needed an angle.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
Collider

'Strange New Worlds' Made a Classic Star Trek Species Even More Terrifying

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has established a pattern in its first season: each episode features a standalone adventure that focuses on a member of the U.S.S. Enterprise. That pattern extends to this week's episode, "Memento Mori," which features the return of the reptilian race known as the Gorn. While helping the inhabitants of a colony find refuge on the Enterprise after their home is attacked, security chief La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) realizes that the attack bears all the signs of a Gorn assault. The Enterprise is attacked by a trio of Gorn warships, and its crew has to resort to unorthodox means in order to survive.
TV SERIES
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
Collider

Paddington Joins the Queen for Tea For Her Platinum Jubilee

In February Queen Elizabeth II became the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service to the United Kingdom. To commemorate the unprecedented achievement, the UK is throwing a Platinum Jubilee lasting from June 2-5 with public events and parades to honor Her Majesty. One very special guest even received tea with Her Majesty! On June 4 Paddington Bear sat down with The Queen to share a calm before the excitement of the Platinum Party at the Palace, the massive concert held outside of Buckingham Palace. The sweet British bear even brought The Queen a marmalade sandwich!
U.K.
Collider

'Under the Banner of Heaven' Captures What We Loved About 'True Detective'

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Under the Banner of Heaven. The riveting show that is Under the Banner of Heaven recently came to a close in a finale that made clear just how brutal & bleak a world we live in. Of course, this was a feeling that was felt throughout as Andrew Garfield’s Jeb Pyre and Gil Birmingham’s Bill Taba dug deeper into a pit of unfathomable darkness. In particular, the way the show and Garfield captured Jeb’s growing disillusionment with his faith was immensely affecting. In the prior episode and into this final one, he could believe no longer after seeing the harm religion wreaked on so many innocent lives. This all culminated in the brutal murder of Brenda Lafferty, played with strength and grace by a revelatory Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as her children. We see everything leading up to this in painful detail, showing just how nightmarish her final moments on Earth were while still sparing us from seeing the full gruesome act itself.
TV SERIES

