Trudi Makoid was a lifelong lover of the outdoors and it’s a passion she carried throughout her entire life. Born in Watertown, WI – Trudi grew up with two loving parents, Tom and Ann Miler and her younger sister, Bette. She and her sister loved to ski on Rib Mountain (now Granite Peak) and go hiking in the woods. Trudi went to pharmacy school at the University of Wisconsin, Madison and developed a passion for botany and became quite skilled at drawing plants. While at the University of Wisconsin she met her husband, Michael Makoid, who was also in pharmacy school. The two married in 1970 (later divorced) and adopted two children, Elizabeth and Andrew. Trudi lived most of her life in Madison, WI and enjoyed her career as a pharmacist. In particular, she enjoyed talking to the veterans and hearing their stories. Trudi was a devout Christian and really enjoyed her years attending Blackhawk Church in Middleton, WI.

