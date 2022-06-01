25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

Four Green Fields This week, Tampa's beloved Irish pub Four Green Fields opened its iconic green door once again. Located in its Channel District, the new location's painted facade is reminiscent of the original bar that opened as America's first authentic thatched-roofed Irish pub in 1992. Unfortunately, after joining the laundry list of bars, restaurants and stores that fell victim to the hardships of COVID-19, the original Platt Street location shut its doors for good after 30 years of being of service in 2020. While the new location's 16,000-square-foot warehouse is different from the original pub's layout, the entrance welcomes its beloved patrons with a mural made to mimic the Platt Street bar front—with the original green door. The new Fields, located between Sparkman Wharf and Ybor City, features an outdoor patio area, an in-house microbrewery and a whiskey tasting room. Radican Irish protest band the Wolfe Tones are rumored to be playing there on Friday, June 3. 802 N 12th St., Tampa. fourgreenfields.com.

