ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicardo Arjona (Yuengling Center, Tampa) TechN9ne w/Joey Cool/X-Raided/¡Mayday! (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Rock the Park Tampa: House of I w/In Transit/NDO (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) Friday, June 3. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/Sam E Hues/DJ Ku (The Ritz, Ybor City) Christie Lenee w/Chasing Jonah (Central Park Performing Arts Center,...

www.cltampa.com

Comments / 2

Related
cltampa.com

Four Green Fields reopens in Tampa, Cap’s seafood arrives in St. Pete, and more local foodie news

Four Green Fields This week, Tampa's beloved Irish pub Four Green Fields opened its iconic green door once again. Located in its Channel District, the new location's painted facade is reminiscent of the original bar that opened as America's first authentic thatched-roofed Irish pub in 1992. Unfortunately, after joining the laundry list of bars, restaurants and stores that fell victim to the hardships of COVID-19, the original Platt Street location shut its doors for good after 30 years of being of service in 2020. While the new location's 16,000-square-foot warehouse is different from the original pub's layout, the entrance welcomes its beloved patrons with a mural made to mimic the Platt Street bar front—with the original green door. The new Fields, located between Sparkman Wharf and Ybor City, features an outdoor patio area, an in-house microbrewery and a whiskey tasting room. Radican Irish protest band the Wolfe Tones are rumored to be playing there on Friday, June 3. 802 N 12th St., Tampa. fourgreenfields.com.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Donut Shop Ranked Top 50 In Best Of The U.S.

Whether you’re feeding a hangover or treating the office, donuts are the perfect sweet snack. This Tampa donut shop was ranked #34 out of 100 on Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops and according to their reviews we can certainly see why. Hole in One donut shop located...
TAMPA, FL
tampabaysports.org

Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest Launches 2022 Wristband Sales

TAMPA, FL – The Event Development Institute (EDI) and Tampa Bay Sports Commission (TBSC) have officially launched food wristband sales for the 8th annual Tampa Bay’s Tailgate Taste Fest. Tampa’s ultimate tailgate party is set for Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 3-10:30 p.m. at Downtown Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. This family and pet-friendly event is FREE to attend and open to the public.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 most-anticipated new restaurants coming soon to Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's massive amounts of growth and development in the last year does not only mean shiny new buildings and clogged highways — it also means new food. With an apparent outburst of breweries popping up in Seminole Heights, a Bay-Area-turned-chicken-tender-heaven and much more, here are some of the more exciting new eats coming to the greater Tampa in the coming months.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Ybor City, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
Saint Petersburg, FL
Entertainment
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s 10 Most Famous High School Grads

Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa's Purity Springs is up for a $1.2 million revival

"Of all that's broken with America's approach to freshwater," writes Cynthia Barnett in her 2011 "Blue Revolution: Unmaking America's Water Crisis," "the most harmful break is that of the ancient bond between people and water." I'm feeling this breakdown down to my overheated core one sweltering Labor Day afternoon, cruising...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Hixon
Person
Ricardo Arjona
Person
Asher
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Kirk Franklin
Person
Jesse Mccartney
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Highly anticipated container park to open in Tampa suburb

Under construction for two years, Krate, an ambitious container park concept, is set to open Saturday at the Grove at Wesley shopping center. Krate’s 94 containers, according to a news release, house 46 one-of-a-kind restaurants and retail shops. It was developed by Mishorim Gold Properties, which bought the Grove at Wesley Chapel complex for $64 million in September 2019 and invested $110 million in renovations and upgrades, including a miniature golf course that’s slated to open later this year.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Concerts#Tampa Bay Lightning#Live Music#City Music#Yuengling Center##Jannus Live#House Of I#Doobie Brothers#Pizza Party#K Ruth W Asaru#Southern Hospitality W#Ritz#Earthgang W Mike Dimes
thatssotampa.com

Riverfront concert, fireworks display, hot dog eating contest coming to Tampa Heights

It’s almost time for Boom by the Bay, an annual event in the city of Tampa on the 4th of July. Armature Works is already gearing up for the festivities (now only one month away). The Tampa Heights hub for food and fun will be one of four locations participating in Boom by the Bay this year. Tampa Heights visitors will have a lot to enjoy this year.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 best things to do in Tampa Bay when it's hot AF outside

It's only getting hotter in Tampa Bay, so we put together a few activities to safely occupy your time, either in the water, in the evenings, or within our treasured air-conditioned spaces. Here are a few of our favorite local spots to beat the heat. 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel....
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy