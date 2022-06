As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, heavy rainfall pounded parts of South Florida on Saturday as a potential tropical cyclone passed through. The National Weather Service's Miami office said the storm's heaviest rains have now moved offshore, but on Saturday there was "still the chance for localized flooding with isolated showers/storms behind the system, especially over areas that have already received a lot of rain, though peeks of sun are showing on satellite."

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO