”I found them to be really warm, kind, considerate people with a giant family,“ Leto says in the newest ”How I Did It,“ sponsored by Apple TV+. In creating “WeCrashed” for Apple TV+, the cast and crew did their due diligence, amassing as much research on the real-life subjects of the story as possible. But Jared Leto, who plays Adam Neumann, was one of the only ones who actually got to discuss the show with the figures at the center of the storm — and doing so made all the difference.

2 DAYS AGO