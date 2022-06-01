ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP House Judiciary Twitter account tweets a Captain Jack Sparrow video after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were both found liable in defamation verdict

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
Johnny Depp earned an Oscar nomination for playing Jack Sparrow.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

  • An official Republican Twitter account posted a video of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow on Wednesday.
  • The tweet came just moments after a Virginia jury found that both he and Amber Heard defamed each other.
  • The post elicited several critical responses in the comments.

Just moments after a Virginia jury found both Jonny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other , a House Republican Twitter account posted a video of Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film franchise in an apparent show of support for the actor.

The official Republican Twitter account for the House Committee on the Judiciary shared the short clip just seconds after the verdict was read on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking Republican member on the Judiciary Committee, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The post elicited several critical responses in the comments with Twitter users chiding the political account for wading into the trial and posting reminders of Depp's longtime, vocal dislike for former Republican President Donald Trump.

Trump previously wrote about the case in a bizarre post on his Truth Social platform, calling the exes "a lovely couple" and pondering whether they would "get back together and live happily in PEACE."

After six weeks of damning testimony, the jury on Wednesday found that Heard defamed Depp when she called herself a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, awarding him $15 million in damages. They also found Depp liable for defamation against Heard after one of his lawyers called her sexual abuse allegations a "hoax," and awarded her $2 million in damages.

Read the original article on Business Insider

