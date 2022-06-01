ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheryl Sandberg reveals the 3 demands she made of Mark Zuckerberg when she joined the company

By Áine Cain
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Facebook executives Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg walk together at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • Sheryl Sandberg announced that she is leaving Meta after 14 years.
  • She shared a post about the working process she set up with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
  • Sandberg stressed the collaboration, closeness, and candid feedback she shared with Zuckerberg.

Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from her role as chief operating officer at Meta after 14 years with the social-media giant. In the executive's Facebook post announcing her departure, she wrote about the work "process" she set up with CEO Mark Zuckerberg when she first joined his team.

"So, on the way in, I asked Mark for three things — that we would sit next to each other, that he would meet with me one-on-one every week, and that in those meetings he would give me honest feedback when he thought I messed something up," Sandberg wrote.

Sandberg wrote that it was her late husband, Dave Goldberg, who encouraged her to "set up the right process with" her new boss, rather than "immediately try to resolve every substantive issue."

The departing COO wrote that Zuckerberg agreed to the three demands, with the caveat that "the feedback would have to be mutual."

"To this day, he has kept those promises," Sandberg wrote. "We still sit together (OK, not through COVID), meet one-on-one every week, and the feedback is immediate and real."

Before she joined Facebook in 2008, Sandberg was an executive at Google. She first met Zuckerberg at a party hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig.

"I had tried The Facebook, as it was first called, but still thought the internet was a largely anonymous place to search for funny pictures," Sandberg wrote. "Mark's belief that people would put their real selves online to connect with other people was so mesmerizing that we stood by that door and talked for the rest of the night. I told Dan later that I got a new life at that party but never got a single drink, so he owed me one."

Sandberg wrote that she initially planned to remain at Facebook for five years.

"In the critical moments of my life, in the highest highs and in the depths of true lows, I have never had to turn to Mark, because he was already there," she wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

ECONOMY
