ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Lake Wales man exposed himself to teen at Burger King, police say

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQckX_0fxODPxh00

LAKE WALES. Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man was arrested after police said he exposed himself to a teenage girl at a Burger King Saturday.

The Lake Wales Police Department said they arrested 57-year-old Lenvent Jones on Wednesday.

PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant killed in Polk County car crash, deputies say

According to police, a 16-year-old girl saw Jones staring at her for several minutes while she was eating dinner at a Burger King on 100 Highway 60 East in Lake Wales.

Police said the girl then noticed Jones was showing his genitals through the leg of his shorts as he stared at her. The girl told her parents, who then reported it to the store manager.

Burger King staff confronted Jones, according to police. Jones took off on a bike after he was approached by staff.

After identifying Jones as the suspect, police found him Wednesday. They said he admitted to being at the Burger King, but denied exposing himself.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail on exposure of sexual organs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Burger King#Violent Crime#Wfla#Pga Tour
WFLA

WATCH: Thief nabs tip jar money from pizza shop employees

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Christina Hall said she experienced a range of emotions over the past week, but most recently, she said she is angry and upset. Hall manages the Hungry Howies store at 4690 49th Street North in unincorporated Pinellas County. Last Thursday, a man came in, ordered a pizza, then took off […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy