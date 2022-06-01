Lake Wales man exposed himself to teen at Burger King, police say

LAKE WALES. Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Wales man was arrested after police said he exposed himself to a teenage girl at a Burger King Saturday.

The Lake Wales Police Department said they arrested 57-year-old Lenvent Jones on Wednesday.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl saw Jones staring at her for several minutes while she was eating dinner at a Burger King on 100 Highway 60 East in Lake Wales.

Police said the girl then noticed Jones was showing his genitals through the leg of his shorts as he stared at her. The girl told her parents, who then reported it to the store manager.

Burger King staff confronted Jones, according to police. Jones took off on a bike after he was approached by staff.

After identifying Jones as the suspect, police found him Wednesday. They said he admitted to being at the Burger King, but denied exposing himself.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail on exposure of sexual organs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

