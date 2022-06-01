Paris company celebrating 20-year anniversary

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Paris, Illinois North American Lighting Inc. plant is celebrating 20 years of automotive lighting manufacturing.

The plant, originally built in 2002, specializes in the manufacture of headlights. The first lamps were shipped on June 11, 2002.

A look at the Paris NAL plant in 2002 and then in 2019

Since then the plant has grown, undergoing expansions in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2018, and 2019. In 2022, the plant now covers roughly 540,000 square feet of manufacturing space and has 1,400 employees.

The Paris Plant celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a Team Member Appreciation Open House on Sunday, May 15. Team Members were invited to bring their families and friends to enjoy refreshments and tour the facility. The event was also open to the public for potential Team Members to get a unique, inside look at the company.

“We are thankful to the Paris community for its support of NAL over the last 20 years,” said Steve Fox, Paris Plant General Manager. “We attribute much of our success to our dedicated Team Members and community partners.”

