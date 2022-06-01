ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, IL

Paris company celebrating 20-year anniversary

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Paris, Illinois North American Lighting Inc. plant is celebrating 20 years of automotive lighting manufacturing.

The plant, originally built in 2002, specializes in the manufacture of headlights. The first lamps were shipped on June 11, 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHtCT_0fxODDcD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZFfp8_0fxODDcD00
A look at the Paris NAL plant in 2002 and then in 2019

Since then the plant has grown, undergoing expansions in 2005, 2007, 2013, 2018, and 2019. In 2022, the plant now covers roughly 540,000 square feet of manufacturing space and has 1,400 employees.

The Paris Plant celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a Team Member Appreciation Open House on Sunday, May 15. Team Members were invited to bring their families and friends to enjoy refreshments and tour the facility. The event was also open to the public for potential Team Members to get a unique, inside look at the company.

“We are thankful to the Paris community for its support of NAL over the last 20 years,” said Steve Fox, Paris Plant General Manager. “We attribute much of our success to our dedicated Team Members and community partners.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

“Good turnout so far,” Terre Haute Farmer’s Market continues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Terre Haute Farmer Market has seen a great community turnout as they are only a couple Saturdays into their annual summer market at the Meadows Shopping Center. Over 25 local vendors showcased their selection from fresh produce, flowers, skin care, and apparel, at the June 4th Farmers Market. The […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County CASA kicks off 4th annual Rummage at the Market Sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County CASA kicked off their 4th annual Rummage at the Market Sale. Donations of all kinds filled the grassy lot at the Meadows shopping center for the rummage sale june 4th. The community had the opportunity to shop from items of all sorts such as apparel, knickknacks, and kitchenware. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

BREAKING: Queen of Terre Haute Casino groundbreaking set for June 21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Creators Market starting out strong

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 12 Points held its weekly creators market Thursday evening in front of Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The event is similar to a farmers’ market and it’s meant to showcase local vendors in the area. There were ten local businesses in attendance. The market made its debut just three weeks ago. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
Paris, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Business
City
Paris, IL
WCIA

Westville’s Latoz Hardware celebrating 75 years

CiLiving’s Grace Khachaturian chats with the Latoz family on their store’s rich history!. Established in 1946, Latoz Hardware Inc. is a family owned and operated full-service hardware store that strives to maintain excellence in customer service. They specialize in hard-to-find hardware items and also offer a large housewares selection. They provide many special in-store services.
WESTVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more information about their company click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Residents enjoy 12th Annual Spring on Main in Vincennes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Part of Main Street in downtown Vincennes was shut down for its 12th annual Spring on Main event Friday evening. It’s a one day festival where people can enjoy food, art, live music, and children’s activities. There was also a car show. Those who attended could also shop at participating downtown businesses.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Trans-Care celebrates 30-years serving the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trans-Care Ambulance in Terre Haute is celebrating 30 years in the community. A celebration held Thursday included a resolution presented by State Senator Jon Ford. The resolution recognized the ambulance company for its impact on the community and the state of Indiana. Trans-Care CEO and President Russell Ferrell said he’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive Lighting#The Paris Plant#Nal#Paris Plant General#Team#Mywabashvalley Com
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

80-year-old says ‘no money could buy’ her Danville home

City’s Garfield Park expansion plans include acquiring roughly a dozen properties DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It began as a project to renovate and reopen the only public pool in Danville. A year later, the roughly $3 to $4 million improvements ballooned into a $12 million remake of Garfield Park which includes the acquisition of more […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Plans for opioid settlement funds in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council established a fund to receive money from an opioid-related settlement. City attorney Eddie Felling says Terre Haute is going to receive, in total, about $2,500,000 over the course of 18 years. He says the city hopes to receive its first disbursement of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
103GBF

Fort Branch Restaurant Featured on America’s Best Restaurants

One Tri-State restaurant had a special visitor that will soon highlight them in an upcoming episode. In the Tri-State, we are home to so many restaurants. We've got a little of everything from pizza, to burgers, to cuisine from other countries, and more! We have so many options when it comes to eating out, and a myriad of local businesses to support while doing so. One restaurant located in Fort Branch serves up delicious food and is being highlighted in a show online.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local youth girls mentorship group returning after two-year hiatus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Girls of Excellence Mentoring by Highland is hosting its relaunch party on June 11 at the Vigo County Public Library. For director Tante Vaughn, the opportunity to be a positive role model to young girls is incredibly important, as it represents her opportunity to give back to the community. “I […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making, and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday. An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, […]
PANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Tips to save money at the pump and the supermarket

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of just about everything has gone up and people are noticing it a lot at the gas pump and in the grocery store. Consumer prices have jumped more than eight percent in the last year and it’s caused some to change what they’re doing and how much they’re shelling out. “It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Final Call at Fagen Auto Parts; Pickers Sale this Weekend

From 8 to 4 this Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd and 4th, Fagen Auto Parts will open its doors one final time for a Pickers Sale. You’ll find some great items for your car still available, but you’ll also find some incredibly fun stuff, especially if you are a racing fan, as Fagen president Ken Salomon explains.
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions to US 41 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute will soon see lane restrictions for another section of US 41. INDOT says that crews are expected to start work on the portion of US 41 southbound between Voorhees and Mckeen streets on Monday, June 6. The lane restrictions will allow crews to complete work on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy