You’re not crazy: Netflix and Disney are both releasing Pinocchio movies this year

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago

Disney just released the first trailer for Pinocchio, the live-action version of its animated classic, which is coming to Disney Plus this year. But it also confused Netflix subscribers who are waiting to see more of Netflix’s upcoming Pinocchio movie. No, you’re not going crazy. The streaming wars have just delivered another mind-blowing development. Both Disney and Netflix are making Pinocchio movies, and what’s even crazier is that both movies are coming out in 2022.

When will Pinocchio stream on Disney Plus?

Disney will beat Netflix to market with its live-action Pinocchio movie. The movie will be available on Disney Plus on September 8th. The film features an amazing cast, with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt voicing Jiminy Cricket.

It also features Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will lend his voice to the titular character, Pinocchio.

Robert Zemeckis directed Disney’s Pinocchio, and he’s also getting a writing credit. Simon Farnaby and Chris Weitz also co-wrote Disney’s new Pinocchio.

As you can see from the first trailer, Disney is playing it safe with its Pinocchio rendition. Everything looks similar to the animated original, which will probably be enough for many fans of the story, especially the younger audience.

When will Pinocchio stream on Netflix?

Meanwhile, Pinocchio will look markedly different on Netflix.

Netflix’s cast and crew for Pinocchio are just as impressive as Disney’s. Guillermo del Toro is in the director’s chair, and he’s getting a writing credit, just like Zemeckis. Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, and Patrick McHale co-wrote the screenplay for the Netflix adaptation.

Netflix will deliver a much darker version of the children’s story. One that might not necessarily be suitable for all ages. And this is an animated feature, so don’t expect any live-action… action like in the Disney Plus Pinocchio.

Therefore, you won’t see any of the talented actors cast for Netflix’s Pinocchio on the screen. But you should recognize many of their voices. Ewan McGregor will play Sebastian J. Cricket, while David Bradley will voice Geppetto. Netflix’s Pinocchio is Gregory Mann.

The movie also stars Finn Wolfhard as Lampwick, Christoph Waltz as The Fox, and Ron Perlman as Mangiafuoco. Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Burn Gorman, John Turturo, and Tim Black Nelson are also voicing various unspecified characters.

Pinocchio will stream on Netflix in December, about three months after the Disney Plus movie. The good news is that both projects will be available to stream at home, so you can decide which to see and when to do it.

