Watertown, NY

Carol Semrau, 74

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol Semrau, 74 passed away May 27, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village following a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Born June 3, 1947 to David & Althea “Teedie” (Clearo) Ambrose she grew up in Black River. Carol graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1964 and...

Esther B. Gushea, 95, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Esther B. Gushea, age 95 of Rensselaer Falls, NY will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (June 7, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols and Rev. Linda Foody co-officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
RENSSELAER FALLS, NY
Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, with Rev. Paul Luisi officiating. Mrs. Calender died on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Arrangements are under...
WATERTOWN, NY
Kenneth R. LaShomb, 82, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. LaShomb, age 82, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY after a brief illness. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service with full Military Honors...
MASSENA, NY
Mary Ann Pierce, 87, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pierce, age 87, formerly of Ogdensburg and Star Lake, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1935 in Litchfield, OH to the late Wilbur and Cora (Kyser) Feeman. She graduated from Litchfield Central School and married Thomas J. Pierce on February 18, 1962. Mr. Pierce passed away in 2007. Mary Ann worked as the manager of Bell Telephone in Medina, OH before moving to Ogdensburg where she worked as a salesperson for Newberry’s and Hackett’s, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Brian J. Pierce and Jeff A. Pierce, a sister, Carol Amstutz, and grandsons, Andrew James Pierce and Christopher John Pierce. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by several siblings. Mrs. Pierce was a really good-hearted person. Her husband and family were her world. She was also an avid Yankee’s fan. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the Marfan Foundation at www.marfan.org.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Watertown, NY
Mary Long, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Long, a resident of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Long passed away Thursday at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary Long.
COLTON, NY
Olive Paddock: A lasting legacy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Paddock Family has been instrumental in the development of Watertown. Most know their legacy through the Paddock Arcade, but Olive Paddock... holds a tight grip on the history of the entire county. “Olive Amilia Wheeler was born in 1835 here in Watertown,” said Toni...
WATERTOWN, NY
Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Peets family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Van will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY at a date and time yet to be determined.
POTSDAM, NY
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
RUSSELL, NY
Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.
MASSENA, NY
Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48 a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Berger passed away at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Martin R. Berger.
NORFOLK, NY
Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of 294 Wade LaFrance Road, Akwesasne, Que. Began his journey to the Skyworld on May 30th, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Harvey was born in Massena, NY on July 21st, 1980. The son of Harvey Arquette Sr (Marlene), and Lola Sawatis (Arquette), and dear twin brother to Jake Arquette.
AKWESASNE, NY
Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Wayne A. Morgan, 88, of Limestone Road, passed away early Thursday morning at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was born October 29, 1933 in Raymondville, NY, son of Clyde and Ruby Matson Morgan. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central High School. A marriage to Ann Laramy ended in divorce. His second wife, Barbara Miner, predeceased him.
REDWOOD, NY
Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
DEPAUVILLE, NY
IHC students clean up Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a beautiful Saturday, and more than 20 students from Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central pitched in to improve Thompson Park. As part of the school’s Faith Community Service, the students cleaned up some recently expanded trails and laid down wood chips as a trail base.
WATERTOWN, NY
Out with Bob Evans, in with Popeyes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown restaurant was torn down to make way for a new one. The former Bob Evans on Arsenal Street was knocked down Thursday. There are plans to build a Popeyes fast food restaurant there. Popeyes is known for serving chicken and seafood.
WATERTOWN, NY
Happy 100th Birthday Judy Garland

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) In celebration of what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday, join fans across the county for a special showing of The Wizard of Oz - featuring a rarely seen extended musical number!. In this classic musical fantasy, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a...
WATERTOWN, NY
General Brown Days kicks off

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) -The food, games and rides just got started in Brownville for General Brown Days. Earlier in the day Friday, the craft fair opened up at the Brown Mansion. General Brown Days raises money that goes to support local youth programs. Since 2015, it has given out...
BROWNVILLE, NY
JCC announces new Administrator in Charge: Dr. Dan Dupee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College. Dr. Dan Dupee was named Administrator in Charge at the board of trustees meeting earlier this week. Dupee has been, and is still, Executive Vice President of the college. Dupee becomes Administrator in Charge as Dr....
WATERTOWN, NY

