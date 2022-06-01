Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Hits All-Time Record Hours Before Jury Announces Defamation Verdict

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has officially reached its target of 4.5 million signatures, the day after a jury found in favour of Johnny Depp in the former couple’s defamation trial.The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January.Since reaching the 4.5 million target earlier today (2 June), the petition has now announced a new target of 6 million, which would make it one of the top signed online petitions on Change.org.The petition...
Comments / 0