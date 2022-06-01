Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Hits All-Time Record Hours Before Jury Announces Defamation Verdict

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s legal team started their rebuttal testimony on Tuesday with the video deposition of Walter Hamada, the Warner Bros. executive who said that their concerns over casting Amber Heard in the Aquaman sequel had to do with her chemistry with Jason Momoa. In her $100 million counterclaim to Depp’s defamation lawsuit and her testimony, Heard contended that her role was reduced as she faced a “smear campaign” orchestrated by her ex husband as well as the legal proceedings against her. Hamada, in deposition testimony recorded earlier this year, said that there was a delay...

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO