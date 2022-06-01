ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Hits All-Time Record Hours Before Jury Announces Defamation Verdict

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago

A petition calling for Amber Heard's removal from "Aquaman 2" hit nearly 5 million signatures hours before the jury in her defamation case announced a verdict.

Amber Heard
