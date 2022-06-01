Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pierce, age 87, formerly of Ogdensburg and Star Lake, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1935 in Litchfield, OH to the late Wilbur and Cora (Kyser) Feeman. She graduated from Litchfield Central School and married Thomas J. Pierce on February 18, 1962. Mr. Pierce passed away in 2007. Mary Ann worked as the manager of Bell Telephone in Medina, OH before moving to Ogdensburg where she worked as a salesperson for Newberry’s and Hackett’s, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Brian J. Pierce and Jeff A. Pierce, a sister, Carol Amstutz, and grandsons, Andrew James Pierce and Christopher John Pierce. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by several siblings. Mrs. Pierce was a really good-hearted person. Her husband and family were her world. She was also an avid Yankee’s fan. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the Marfan Foundation at www.marfan.org.

