Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Hudson, 46, of Black River, NY, passed away May 29, 2022, at his home. He was born on September 24, 1975, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark D. and Kathy L. (Besaw) Hudson. Greg graduated from Carthage Central School in 1993,...

Kenneth R. LaShomb, 82, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. LaShomb, age 82, passed away on Thursday April 28, 2022 at Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY after a brief illness. As per the family’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. A graveside service with full Military Honors...
Memorial Mass: David J. Hodkinson, 83, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, NY where he had been a resident for two months. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 am on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Holy...
Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Kively R. Calender, 75, of Watertown will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown, with Rev. Paul Luisi officiating. Mrs. Calender died on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Arrangements are under...
Van C. Peets, 57, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Van C. Peets, age 57, of Potsdam passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at garnerfh.com for the Peets family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Graveside services for Van will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY at a date and time yet to be determined.
Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Scott J. Warren, 58, of DePauville, NY, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family, friends, and colleagues. He was born on March 24, 1964, in Watertown, NY, son of Raymond and Donna (Daniels) Warren, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1982.
Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martin “Marty” R. Berger, 48 a resident of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. Berger passed away at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Martin R. Berger.
Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Harvey James Arquette Jr, 41 of 294 Wade LaFrance Road, Akwesasne, Que. Began his journey to the Skyworld on May 30th, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. Harvey was born in Massena, NY on July 21st, 1980. The son of Harvey Arquette Sr (Marlene), and Lola Sawatis (Arquette), and dear twin brother to Jake Arquette.
IHC students clean up Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a beautiful Saturday, and more than 20 students from Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central pitched in to improve Thompson Park. As part of the school’s Faith Community Service, the students cleaned up some recently expanded trails and laid down wood chips as a trail base.
Hillary lawsuit against Potsdam starts Monday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - More than a decade after he was first detained by Potsdam village police, Nick Hillary is about to have his day in court. Hillary’s lawsuit against the village, two current officers and a former police chief goes to trial in an Albany courtroom Monday.
Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Pamela H. Barclay, 73, of Urban Drive will be held at 11:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at Pine Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow the services at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, where friends are encouraged to join her family in sharing memories and enjoy food and friendship.
Olive Paddock: A lasting legacy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Paddock Family has been instrumental in the development of Watertown. Most know their legacy through the Paddock Arcade, but Olive Paddock... holds a tight grip on the history of the entire county. “Olive Amilia Wheeler was born in 1835 here in Watertown,” said Toni...
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs took place Saturday with a number of Section 10 teams in action. In the Boys’ State Class D Lacrosse Regional Final, Salmon River met Chenango Forks. Forks’ Tyler Hayes takes the pass and scores. Hayes breaks inside and...
Camie E. Baker, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Camie E. Baker, lifelong resident of Watertown, educator, and public servant, passed away suddenly at home on June 1, 2022 at the age of 82. Born January 14, 1940, Camie was the daughter of Alfred E. and Dorothy J. Everett of Watertown. Camie earned her...
Mary Long, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mary Long, a resident of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Long passed away Thursday at her home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary Long.
Christine A. Whitmarsh, 71, of Russell

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Christine A. Whitmarsh, age 71, of Russell, passed away on December 15, 2021 at home under the care of her family and hospice. Her family will have a Celebration of Life held at the Russell Fire Hall on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Rhonda FooteWorks dance recital this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a dance recital this weekend to raise money to help two Rhonda’s FooteWorks students pay for college. Owner Rhonda Foote and Vera Blackford, one of the dance studio’s two seniors, talked about Recital ‘22 on 7 News At Noon. Watch...
JCC announces new Administrator in Charge: Dr. Dan Dupee

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader at Jefferson Community College. Dr. Dan Dupee was named Administrator in Charge at the board of trustees meeting earlier this week. Dupee has been, and is still, Executive Vice President of the college. Dupee becomes Administrator in Charge as Dr....
Get ready for General Brown Weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Brownville’s big event: General Brown Weekend. Organizer Daniel Connor said most of the activities will be at the Brown Mansion. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon. The festivities officially kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday, June...
Mary Ann Pierce, 87, formerly of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Pierce, age 87, formerly of Ogdensburg and Star Lake, passed away on May 30, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake. Honoring her wishes, there will be no formal services. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Mary Ann was born on March 13, 1935 in Litchfield, OH to the late Wilbur and Cora (Kyser) Feeman. She graduated from Litchfield Central School and married Thomas J. Pierce on February 18, 1962. Mr. Pierce passed away in 2007. Mary Ann worked as the manager of Bell Telephone in Medina, OH before moving to Ogdensburg where she worked as a salesperson for Newberry’s and Hackett’s, retiring in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Brian J. Pierce and Jeff A. Pierce, a sister, Carol Amstutz, and grandsons, Andrew James Pierce and Christopher John Pierce. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by several siblings. Mrs. Pierce was a really good-hearted person. Her husband and family were her world. She was also an avid Yankee’s fan. Donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the Marfan Foundation at www.marfan.org.
