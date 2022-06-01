ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Towson's Asian Arts and Culture Center helping to preserve Baltimore's Asian history

By Lisa Robinson
Wbaltv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTowson University is helping to preserve Baltimore's first unofficial "Koreatown" and its culture. The neighborhood began to form in the 1960s and was at its height in the 1990s in the Charles North neighborhood, which is part of the Station North Arts and Entertainment District. "You never want to...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Trans Pride Grand March Kicks Off On Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 1,000 people are expected Saturday for Baltimore City’s inaugural Trans Pride Grand March. Baltimore Safe Haven, a trans-led nonprofit based in Charles Village, is organizing the festivities. The march starts at 1 p.m. at Charles Street and 33rd Street and will make its way south to 23rd Street. “Trans pride isn’t just for trans people. It’s for anyone who is an ally or an advocate for our community,” Ngaire Philip of Baltimore Safe Haven said. “Trans people are definitely marginalized in our society. I see it every day. So, we really want to take time to celebrate our existence.” After the parade, a block party and performances will continue into the evening. “It’s not until you connect with someone you can really see what’s going on in their lives and what resources they may need,” Philip said. The group shared photos in March of bigoted and threatening vandalism at its Charles Street office.  “To me, that act is just proof our work is no where close to being done,” Philip said. “It’s proof we need support from our community to prevent things like that or worse things from happening.”  
BALTIMORE, MD
restaurantclicks.com

11 Baltimore Rooftop Bars with Skyline Views

A rooftop bar is one the best ways to get the most out of cool, summer nights while enjoying the sights of Baltimore. The ambiance is key to any rooftop bar, but there are plenty of other factors, like location and price, that I look out for when I’m going out.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Archeology at Baltimore’s Historic Upton Mansion

At 184 years old, Upton Mansion in West Baltimore is a rare example of the Greek Revival style. It’s about to be redeveloped--and to prepare, archeologists explored the site last spring, uncovering artifacts to piece together the lives of people who used to live there. University of Maryland anthropologist...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Towson, MD
Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

UMMC partnership with Baltimore school trains students to become surgical technicians

Some Baltimore City school students said their future is brighter because of a special partnership with the University of Maryland Medical Center. Over several years, UMMC has partnered with Edmondson-Westside High School on a unique surgical technician training program that provides vocational training and, ultimately, jobs for students in west Baltimore. The partnership is one of three high school programs on the East Coast that offers surgical technician training.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Youth cosmetology workshop for girls in Baltimore

A youth cosmetology workshop, which features, hair care, skin care and nail care, is coming to the Baltimore area this summer. Founder India McCleod tells us more about the workshop and how to get other young girls involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Player Splurges On $30 Scratch-Off, Wins $100,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A man from Annapolis who enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs hit it big when he bought a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize!. With his winnings, the 46-year-old plans to either buy or build a house, as he currently lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Landmarks#Daycare Center#Music Venue#Murals#Towson University#The Station North Arts#Korean#The Korean Rice Cake Shop#Ynot Lot
baltimorestyle.com

Soul and Jazz Superstars at Capital Jazz Fest This Weekend

Baltimore’s first weekend in June begins with a regional tradition—the 29th annual Capital Jazz Fest in Columbia. Legendary soul and jazz artists from all over will grace the Merriweather Post Pavilion stage on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5. To kick off the show, there will be an indie soul showcase from 8:30-10 p.m. at Maryland Live! Casino on Friday, June 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Families affected by gun violence plant trees in victims' honor

Some Baltimore families whose loved ones became victims of fatal gun violence took part Saturday in a celebration of life by planting and dedicating trees in their honor. Healing is a major part of the event, which also symbolizes their loved ones living on and the families trying to get past the trauma they've suffered.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Firefighters Help Sailboat In Distress In Patapsco River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore firefighters helped the occupants of a sailboat that ran aground in the Patapsco River Friday, according to the local firefighter’s union. The union said in a social media post that the fire department’s fireboat found the sailboat near the 3000 block of South Hanover Street. 🌊WATER RESCUE⛵️Middle Branch of Patapsco River near 3001 S Hanover St 21225#Brooklyn@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat assisted a sailboat that had ran aground. pic.twitter.com/RsjiZF4Fpo — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Work to improve the world around us

Are you satisfied right now with the world around you?. Are you OK with a mass shooting that took the lives of 17 elementary students and two teachers?. How about an elderly women shot as gunfire rang through her bedroom window while she was reading?. Then, there's the teenager who...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy