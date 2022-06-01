R. Kelly DENIES Using Aaliyah In Bribery Scheme In Last-Ditch Effort To Avoid Life Sentence
In a last-ditch effort to avoid being sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against minors, R. Kelly is denying using Aaliyah in a 1994 bribery scheme.
In a last-ditch effort to avoid being sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against minors, R. Kelly is denying using Aaliyah in a 1994 bribery scheme.
Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.https://radaronline.com/
Comments / 0