Nancy Eleanor Greenwalt-Schwab, 80, of Farmington died June 1, 2022, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing in Farmington. Mrs. Greenwalt-Schwab was a legal secretary for Paster, West and Kraner in St. Louis. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Crystal City from 1965-1975 and a member of Church of the Assumption in Herculaneum from 1999 to 2016 where she was a Eucharistic minister, lecturer, member of the council, PSR teacher, choir administrator and president of the Legion of Mary. Born Aug. 31, 1941, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Florence Emma (McCready) and James Henry Catlow.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO