Buffalo Police seize 23 ATVs and dirt bikes from illegal riders

By Olivia Proia
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and New York State Police ran a special operation Sunday, seizing 23 ATVs and dirt bikes total. Over the past two years, law enforcement has seized 175 dirt bikes and ATVs.

"But that number is going to continue to grow if people continue to operate these vehicles illegally in the City of Buffalo," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, "This is not fun and games. This is dangerous."

Brown said the city will continue to offer a cash reward for information leading to the confiscation of these vehicles.

"There will be a reward program like there was last year. We found that the reward program was very successful last year," Brown said.

Common Council Members have found ways to combat this issue in their individual districts.

"I've spoken to residents, and we've been able to pinpoint areas and houses where these bikes are coming from. It's time consuming and it's tough, but it has paid off on numerous occasions where we've ended up having an unmarked police car park in front of the house and when the ATV riders or the bike riders come back they nab them," Joseph Golombeck, Common Council Member for the North District, said.

"We also, in our district, have a new neighborhood initiative that funds block clubs to help them get ring cameras on their houses. We are helping our law enforcement to apprehend all of these vehicles that are operating illegally," Ulysees Wingo, Common Council Member for the Masten District, said.

Police said to call 911 or their tip line at 716-847-2255 to report the illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs.

