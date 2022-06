The actors in Noises Off have to play two parts. And they have to play them three times. First, in Michael Frayn’s 40-year-old farce-within-a-farce, they must play the roles in a creaky sex comedy called Nothing On. They take on an assortment of adulterers and tax avoiders making their exits and entrances on a set with more doors than seems feasible and more plates of sardines than seems wise.

