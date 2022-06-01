ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellettsville, IN

Man convicted in Jill Behrman murder argues for new trial

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn attorney for John Myers, the Ellettsville man...

fox59.com

Fox 59

State police investigating death of Fayette Co. inmate

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was being housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections in Connersville. ISP detectives were called early Saturday morning to the penitentiary to assist in a death investigation of a male inmate, later identified as 40-year-old Billy W. Burdge of Connersville. According to ISP, Burge was found unresponsive in his bunk that morning by Fayette County correction staff who notified medical personnel.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Dog missing from Muncie boarding facility found, reunited with owners

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 9-month-old boxer that went missing this week from a Muncie dog boarding facility has been found and reunited with her family. Harley, Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll’s young puppy, was dropped off around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at Wagglebottoms in Muncie before leaving for a trip. The next morning, the business’ owner called Davis saying Harley was nowhere to be found.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Fatal shooting in Greenwood marks city’s first homicide of year

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nicklaus Dr. on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located an adult who was pronounced deceased at the scene from sustaining injuries of a gunshot wound(s). Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
City
Ellettsville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Kokomo PD seeing rising youth gun violence, starting new tip line

Since February, Kokomo Police have responded to four shootings in the city and two people have died. Kokomo PD seeing rising youth gun violence, starting …. Fatal shooting in Greenwood marks city’s first homicide …. Previous Gas Records in Indiana. Indiana Supreme Court sides with Holcomb in emergency …
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence

Police are investigating after a possible shootout leads to a crash in the Lawrence/Castleton area. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. Voice actor Roger Craig Smith appearing at PopCon. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend...
LAWRENCE, IN
Fox 59

Indy firefighter injured in assault at near east side IFD station

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon in an altercation at an IFD station on the city’s near east side that resulted in one man being taken into custody. The firefighter was returning shortly before 1 p.m. to Station 11, located at 1715 E. Washington St.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Murder#New Trial#Indiana University#Coed#Https#Violent Crime
Fox 59

House fire on near north side in Indy

IFD responded Saturday morning to a fire on the near north side of Indianapolis. Celebrating National Cheese Day with Goose the Market. 2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra …. Deadly weekend violence in Indy: Friday night into …. Possible shootout leads to deadly crash in Lawrence. Gas reaches...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 hurt after exchanging gunshots outside Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were injured after exchanging gunshots outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area just before 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the location. Officers later located a man inside a silver pickup truck a block away from the nightclub on 86th Street with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Fox 59

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on north side

IMPD is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in front of a strip mall on Indy’s north side near the Castleton area. More: https://fox59.com/news/pedestrian-hit-killed-in-front-of-castleton-area-strip-mall/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy Parks opens 8 of its 17 pools, still looking for more staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Parks announced the opening of eight of its pools on Saturday. Due to staffing shortages, the initial pool rollout only features a portion of the parks department’s 17 pools. The eight pools that opened on Saturday include Bethel Park, Ellenberger Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Upcoming IHS Concerts along the Indy Canal

Many IHS summer concerts are set to take place along the canal in Indianapolis in 2022. President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society, Jody Blankenship shares more on what to look forward to this season. For more information on the events, click here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Ash & Elm Cider Co. shares their new cider

INDIANAPOLIS — Andrea Homoya, Founder and CEO of Ash & Elm Cider Co. joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to share their newest cider! Ash & Elm has created a cider in honor Pride Month. 15% of their sales in June will go to the Indiana Youth Group. Ash & Elm Cider Co. also has a restaurant and cider bar near downtown perfect for grabbing a bite to eat before catching a game. Their products are available at centrally located Meijer and Kroger grocery stores.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Westminster Village North hosts first open house in 2.5 years

INDIANAPOLIS — You’re invited to Westminster Village North next week for a glimpse of what retirement life is like in the 57-acre community, located just south of Geist Reservoir. The community’s first open house in 2.5 years is next Wednesday, June 8 from 2-4 p.m. There will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Celebrate National Donut Day with Jack’s Donuts

INDIANAPOLIS — Lee Marcum, also known as Dr. Donut, was feeling under the weather Friday, but that couldn’t stop National Donut Day. The Jack’s Donuts owner sent his right-hand man, Dave Nantz, to discuss the big day and what locations have planned to celebrate. Nantz let us...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

What is behind the large temperature spread Friday?

The first Friday of June produced two season’s in one day, temperatures ranged as much as 35-degrees over the course of the day. And we could do it again Saturday. 40s in June are a real treat and are much harder to come by moving forward. Saving on some A/C, early morning lows fell to 48° Crawfordsville and West Lafayette. It’s the DRY AIR combined with the high sun angle warms temps as much as 35° since this morning. Muncie’s relative humidity was only 14% at 5pm Friday. Our weather is behaving more like a desert air mass.
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Another day ahead in this dry & sunny stretch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After what felt like weeks of rain and clouds through much of the meteorological spring season, Central Indiana is finally catching up on some sun. The baton has been passed to Saturday after a great lead in to the weekend with another day of dry and sunny warmth out there. This pattern will begin to shift, but not before another similar day first.
CENTRAL, IN

