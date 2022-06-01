Man convicted in Jill Behrman murder argues for new trial

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate who was being housed at the Fayette County Community Corrections in Connersville. ISP detectives were called early Saturday morning to the penitentiary to assist in a death investigation of a male inmate, later identified as 40-year-old Billy W. Burdge of Connersville. According to ISP, Burge was found unresponsive in his bunk that morning by Fayette County correction staff who notified medical personnel.
