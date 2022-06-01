Man convicted in Jill Behrman murder argues for new trial

The first Friday of June produced two season’s in one day, temperatures ranged as much as 35-degrees over the course of the day. And we could do it again Saturday. 40s in June are a real treat and are much harder to come by moving forward. Saving on some A/C, early morning lows fell to 48° Crawfordsville and West Lafayette. It’s the DRY AIR combined with the high sun angle warms temps as much as 35° since this morning. Muncie’s relative humidity was only 14% at 5pm Friday. Our weather is behaving more like a desert air mass.

