Ghosts might have audiences laughing since its premiere last fall on CBS, but the single-camera comedy also has its fair share of poignant moments that leave fans reaching for the tissues every Thursday night. In the freshmen sitcom's seventh episode of its debut season, fans did just that with "Flower's Article," an episode that found Woodstone Mansion ghost Flower — played brilliantly by Sheila Carrasco — sharing a part of her past she was rather embarrassed about. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to reflect on the first season of the sitcom now streaming on Paramount+, Carrasco admits that while her character "leads with her heart," she hopes the biggest takeaway for viewers is in the value of self-forgiveness.

