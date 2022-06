INDIANAPOLIS – Two men were injured after exchanging gunshots outside the Epic Ultra Lounge in Castleton early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area just before 2:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the location. Officers later located a man inside a silver pickup truck a block away from the nightclub on 86th Street with injuries from gunshots. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO