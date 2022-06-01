ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Bubba's Beds relocates to Montgomery

By Peyton Mackenzie
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bubba’s Beds relocated from Tomball to Montgomery at 15917...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Charming as all get-out: Stylish Galveston abode listed for $740K

GALVESTON, Texas – This charming island abode listed for $740,000 sits on a corner lot in Galveston’s East End neighborhood. Inside, the floorplan extends 2,364 square feet and includes four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a mud room, dining room, and two living rooms. The home was built in...
GALVESTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lakeway EV Golf Carts now open in Montgomery

Lakeway EV Golf Carts is now open at 907 McCaleb Road, Montgomery, specializing in lithium-powered products including golf carts and other electric vehicles. The store is open, but the grand opening will be in early July, according to owner Don McCain. 936-648-7840. www.lakewayev.com. Reporter, xxConroe/Montgomery. Maegan joined Community Impact Newspaper...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to break ground on Tomball-area store

Popshelf representatives confirmed in a June 1 email that the retail store will break ground in the coming weeks for a Tomball-area location at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Spring Cypress Road. The company said it is finalizing the due diligence phase as of June 1 for a Popshelf store, which will offer customers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods at an affordable price. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company. The chain first opened a location in Nashville in fall 2020 and has grown to 65 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations since then. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. An opening timeline for the Tomball store was not yet available. www.popshelf.com.
TOMBALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Tomball, TX
Tomball, TX
Business
Montgomery, TX
Business
thewoodlandstx.com

Do You Have An Old Pair Of Glasses Lying Around?

The Tomball Lions Club collects used eyeglasses which are turned in monthly for delivery to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) in Conroe, Texas. This Center is operated by the Conroe Noon Lions Club and staffed solely by Lion volunteers. For further information, contact our eyeglass recycling program head Lion...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture
Community Impact Houston

Scooter's Coffee to open second Katy location this year in June

Scooter’s Coffee will open its second location in Katy since the grand opening of the Fry Road location April 22. The newest Scooter’s is slated to open June 20 at 979 S Mason Road, Katy. Open as early as 5:30 am, all of the drive-through coffee shop’s beverages—such as the Caramelicious espresso—are available hot, iced or blended. This location will hold a grand opening in July or August, when new customers will be offered special promotions. Aside from the newest Katy location on Fry Road, Scooter’s has a coffee shop in Pearland and plans to open another in Sugar Land in January 2023. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Community Impact Houston

Exit Realty 360 expecting grand opening in July

Exit Realty 360, located at 1990 Country Place Parkway, Ste. 110, Pearland, is expected to hold a grand opening in July. Exit Realty 360’s professionals provide personalized real estate services to clients looking to buy or sell homes. 713-894-3739. www.exitrealty360.com. Reporter, Pearland/Friendswood. Andy joined Community Impact Newspaper as a...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor 4U2C now open on Louetta Road in Spring

Floor 4U2C opened May 1 at 4010 Louetta Road, Spring. Owned by Sonny Janabi, the flooring specialist supplies a variety of flooring products ranging from carpet and vinyl to wood and tile. 480-561-7603. www.floor4u2c.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in May 2016...
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

Hotworx now open, offering infrared fitness in Magnolia

Hotworx opened a fitness studio at 10226 FM 1488, Ste. 300, Magnolia, on May 23. It is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio that will offer isometric workouts, including hot yoga and hot Pilates, and three 15-minute-interval training workouts. 936-312-2004. www.facebook.com/hotworxmagnolialakewindcre. Reporter, Houston. Kayli joined Community Impact Newspaper in February 2022...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Emancipet launches new location in Hwy. 290 PetSmart in Cy-Fair

Nonprofit veterinary clinic Emancipet opened its newest affordable vet clinic April 13 inside PetSmart at 13830 Hwy. 290, Houston. The clinic offers discounted services starting at $15 to provide spay/neuter surgery, preventive care, vaccinations, microchips and other services. 713-321-2713. www.emancipet.org. Reporter, Cy-Fair. Mikah joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

CBD bar, lounge Wild to expand to Montrose in August

The Bali-inspired CBD lounge Wild is expected to open its second location in Montrose in August at 1609 Westheimer Road, Houston, taking over the former UB Preserv space. Founders Adyson and Andrew Alvis, the cousins behind Grinder’s Coffee Bar and The CBD Apothecary, said they will add a new element to the Montrose location—high-end plates and tapas, according to a June press release. However, they said they plan to still offer the same coffee shop, dispensary and cocktail menu items from the Heights location of Wild.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

9 Questions You Should Ask An AC Repair Company Or HVAC Technician When They Come To Your Home

Hiring a repair company to run repairs or maintenance on your AC is a common thing. However, your job does not end at hiring professionals. You have to take moral responsibility for all things, as it is your property they are going to work on, and at the end of the day, no matter what they do or say, you are the one who has to live with the results. Living in Conroe, Texas, you might encounter many AC repair companies. However, you have to decide on the final choice, so research first and learn what you should ask from the experts when they come to your home.
CONROE, TX
yourconroenews.com

Tastefest returns to Conroe with plenty of tasty treats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year absence during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conroe Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce’s Tastefest is back but with a twist. With many local restaurants still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the Chamber has shifted to a format where hungry patrons will be able to visit the participating restaurants June 2-30 for a variety of samplings. But for those Chamber members who don’t have restaurant storefronts, the Chamber hosted a Tastefest launch party on Thursday night at the Lone Star Convention Center. The event featured 35 establishments serving up their best dishes. Tickets are still available to participate in TasteFest in June. To purchase tickets, those interested may visit the following link at https://bit.ly/ConroeTastefest.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

5 businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land, Missouri City

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Williams Smokehouse: 2105 Lonestar Drive,...
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy