ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local business helping with formula shortage

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msGrW_0fxO8MhK00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The nationwide baby formula shortage is causing panic for mothers everywhere. One local business is now offering its store as a formula drop-off and pick-up location.

Once Upon A Child in Boardman on 224 is accepting donations of free samples and extra formula. The formula must be unopened and not expired.

Struthers man accused of killing dog facing unrelated charges in Trumbull County

People in need of formula can receive up to one can of formula per day.

The business is hoping it can ease the panic many families are facing because of the shortage. Once Upon a Child encourages anyone that has extra formula to drop it off during regular store hours.

“We are doing it because there is a formula shortage and it’s just like a good feeling to like help out moms who can’t get formula so just to be able to help them and have it here if they need it,” said sales associate Libby Hartzell.

Once Upon A Child is open Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Boardman, OH
Sports
Boardman, OH
Business
City
Boardman, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Business
County
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Grants to strengthen Ohio food supply chain awarded to 7 local businesses

The state of Ohio is taking additional steps to strengthen the local meat supply chain. Governor Mike DeWine awarded $15 million to Ohio meat processors to reduce the state's reliance on out-of-state companies. Seventy-five Ohio processors will split the money to help them expand capacity to meet the growing demand...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBN

WKBN

32K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy