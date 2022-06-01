Decatur man arrested on obscene matter charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Decatur man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to having and disseminating obscene matter.

According to Decatur Police, on March 30 officers received a call about a person disseminating obscene matter.

During the course of an investigation by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, 49-year-old Curtis Wayne Dillon of Decatur was developed as a suspect. On April 27, police say officers executed a search warrant at Dillon’s home and took multiple devices.

On Tuesday, May 31, Dillon was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing obscene matter and three count of disseminating obscene matter.

The State of Alabama’s Criminal Code defines obscene matter as a “visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.”

Both possession and dissemination of obscene material are labeled as Class B felonies.

Police say Dillon was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

