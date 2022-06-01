ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur man arrested on obscene matter charges

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0av6R7_0fxO7xS800

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Decatur man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to having and disseminating obscene matter.

According to Decatur Police, on March 30 officers received a call about a person disseminating obscene matter.

Todd Pinion sworn in as new Decatur Police Chief

During the course of an investigation by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, 49-year-old Curtis Wayne Dillon of Decatur was developed as a suspect. On April 27, police say officers executed a search warrant at Dillon’s home and took multiple devices.

On Tuesday, May 31, Dillon was arrested and charged with three counts of possessing obscene matter and three count of disseminating obscene matter.

The State of Alabama’s Criminal Code defines obscene matter as a “visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.”

Both possession and dissemination of obscene material are labeled as Class B felonies.

Police say Dillon was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $90,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
State
Alabama State
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decatur Police#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHNT News 19

Brush fire in Huntsville contained, no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Firefighters from three departments in Huntsville tackled a brush fire Saturday afternoon. Officials say firefighters at Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue were called to a brush fire around 2:15 p.m/ pm Saturday in the area of Maple Leaf Drive and Stone Hill Drive in Huntsville. Responders quickly ran into the field […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy