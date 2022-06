Who else remembers playing the logo quiz game back in 2012? If you never played it, it was a very simple, free app, where different logos were shown on the screen and you had to fill in the name of the company. It ranked No.1 on the list of free iPad apps and the No. 3 among free iPhone apps at one point because it was not only fun but showed us how ingrained in our brains these logos were (via Forbes). Some logos were easier to identify than others, like the famous Starbucks logo. We have been seeing a green logo with a modernized siren since 1987 (via Starbucks' archive), so it's no surprise that it's so easy to identify.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO